Nothing was kept silent. Patricio Parodi could not hide his excitement over the victory of his partner Luciana Fuster in the Miss Grand International 2023. However, this victory also implies that the model has to live in Asia and constantly travel to various countries around the world to represent the pageant. beauty. So when will she meet ‘Parodi’ Duck again? Find out in the following note.

What did Patricio Parodi say about Luciana Fuster after taking the ‘Miss Grand 2023’ crown?

During a live broadcast with ‘This is war’, Patricio Parodi declared how happy and proud he was with the triumph of Luciana Fuster, whom he accompanied during the live ceremony in Vietnam. On the other hand, he also explained that, for the moment, he will not be able to meet the influencer again until the end of the year, since she still has activities to complete before settling in the Asian country.

“I can tell you that the next time I see her will be for New Year’s, it won’t be soon. She has many activities to do around here, she has tours in Asia”Parodi said.

And not only that. The member of ‘This is war’ revealed that he plans to stay a little longer in Vietnam to share some time with Luciana, since he could not do so in the previous days due to her preparation for the contest.

“Right now I’m going to the airport, I thought about changing my ticket to stay with her for a few hours to go out to eat, and it was impossible before because she’s awake early, getting ready.”e“, Patricio added.

How was Luciana Fuster’s coronation at Miss Grand International 2023?

The Peruvian candidate won first place in Miss Grand 2023. And not only that, but she made her first catwalk as the new queen of the pageant in Vietnam, where she shed some tears due to the emotion of the moment.

What is Luciana Fuster’s new agenda after winning Miss Grand International 2023?

Jessica NewtonHe contacted a reporter from the show ‘América hoy’ to ask her about the new life she will haveLuciana Fusterafter being crowned the queen of Miss Grand International 2023. On this topic, the Miss Peru manager told what would be the new agenda for Patricio Parodi’s partner.

“He has several trips accumulated. He has to go to London for a soccer match, then he also has an invitation from the Philippines and then he has to be at home in Thailand,” he said at the beginning. Afterwards, Newton maintained that Fuster would visit Israel and Palestine to provide aid after the war conflicts.

Could Luciana Fuster participate in the Miss Universe?

Viviana Rivasplata He stated that Luciana Fuster “will go to Miss Universe” after Miss Grand 2023. And there are possibilities that the influencer decides to participate in this contest after finishing her obligations with the crown she has just won.

“For me, Luciana is a perfect representative for Miss Universe. I think this contest (Miss Grand International 2023) was excellent preparation,” stated the textile businesswoman.

