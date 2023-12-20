Luciana Fuster She arrived in Peru last Monday, December 18, after staying for almost two months in different Asian countries, carrying out her activities as Miss Grand International 2023. Minutes after arriving at the Jorge Chávez airport, the model was able to chat briefly with her boyfriend , Patricio Parodi, through a link; However, they later saw each other face to face and, at that moment, the beauty queen had a curious reaction. In this note, we tell you what happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio Parodi breaks down when talking to Luciana Fuster after stepping on Peruvian soil: “Welcome, my love”

What was Luciana Fuster's particular reaction upon seeing Patricio Parodi again?

During the latest edition of the reality show 'This is war, broadcast on Tuesday, December 19, Patricio Parodi He was encouraged to reveal some details of his reunion with his girlfriend, Luciana Fuster.

At first, the popular 'Pato' said that, when he saw his partner, he did not hesitate to shower her with kisses and hugs and expressed his excitement at having her by his side, after almost two months apart. Likewise, Parodi said that he accompanied Fuster at the dinner that his mother and her sister had organized.

On the other hand, Johanna San Miguel He asked him what Fuster's reaction was when he saw him with braces. In this regard, Patricio smiled and explained: “She was a little scared, but she assumed it. It's three months. “I'm like an ugly duckling, but after three months I'm going to be a swan.”

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi meet again in 'EGG' and have a romantic kiss live

Did Patricio Parodi break down after Luciana Fuster's arrival in Peru?

The reality show 'This is war' managed toPatricio Parodiwill communicate withLuciana Fusterminutes from stepping on Peruvian soil, and the reality boy broke down while talking to his girlfriend.

“Welcome, my love, to your home. We miss you very much. We are looking forward to you. I love you very much,”saidParodywho was given permission by the production of 'This is war' to go to the airport to see his beloved.

#Patricio #Parodi #reveals #Luciana #Fuster39s #curious #reaction #braces #quotHe #scaredquot