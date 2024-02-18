Patricio Parodi generated concern among his followers in recent days. The reality boy cried in the middle of the live broadcast of 'This is war', without giving an explanation as to why he took that attitude. It should be noted that, at that time, Luciana Fuster She ran to console her boyfriend, who left the show's set abruptly. On social networks, they began to wonder why the influencer was affected. Next, we tell you the delicate motif why the popular 'Pato' had that behavior.

What happened to Patricio Parodi in 'This is war'?

A few days ago, the hosts of 'This is war' asked Patricio Parodi say hello to your partner Luciana Fusterwho arrived on the set of the program as a guest.

When the popular 'Pato' approached his girlfriend, Johanna San Miguelrevealed that it was not a good day for the influencer. At that precise moment, Parodi broke down and walked away from the set.

Luciana FusterHe accompanied Parodi, who at all times avoided being caught crying by the cameras.

“Luciana is here precisely for him, to accompany him because it is a difficult day for him. She is going to be a support for our captain (Patricio Parodi) today. We are going to give you all our support, I have never seen you like this. It is a situation what he is going through, we are not going to mention it, we are just going to give him all our support”, said Johanna San Miguel.

For its part,Luciana FusterHe decided to say a few words to explain what was happening with his partner: “It's a pretty complicated and tough day, but Patricio is a warrior. He needs everyone's support.” Then, the beauty queen asked that no one ask what had happened to him.

It should be noted that Patricio Parodidid not talk about his situation in'This is war';However, he later used his social networks to leave a message: “Sorry, guys, today is not a good day. I'll be back here tomorrow.”.

Why did Patricio Parodi burst into tears in 'This is war'?

The family of Patricio Parodi They made some emotional posts on their social networks after the death of a loved one. The brothers and mother of the popular 'Pato' dedicated a few words to the dog who accompanied them for several years and whom she loved as if she were a daughter.

“See you always, my happy girl. She flies very high, my little one. I have a lump in the throat… You were the one who accompanied me throughout my pregnancy, the one who slept with me every day and was on my most difficult days when I cried (…) I missed you a lot… Now you are with mommy and daddy,” she wrote Majo Parodi.

Patricio Parodi's sister dedicated emotional words to her dog. Photo: Instagram/Majo Parodi

For its part, Patrick He shared a message for his deceased dog: “You will always be in our hearts, we love you. It's just a see you soon.”