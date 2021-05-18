A short time after having participated in the video clip of “Problema”, by the renowned reggaetón exponent Daddy yankee, the actress and singer Flavia Laos is already working on another musical project. This was announced by his partner, Patricio Parodi, in an interview for America Television.

The model was consulted by the trip of Flavia Laos to the United States, and this revealed that the singer is in that country for work reasons. “He is in the United States working with his sister. He is in the company of his aunt and is doing very well ”, said the participant of This is war.

However, she did not dare to reveal who the influencer would be working with. According to the model, it is a surprise that she must give herself. “I know he had many offers, he has already recorded in other (video clips). I leave that on stand by because it is her surprise, I am not going to burn it, “said the reality boy with laughter.

In the short interview, Patrick He also pointed out that the trips of Flavia they are something they are already used to. “She travels when she has to work and I understand her. I work from Monday to Friday, and sometimes she gets work for a brand and has to go. Sometimes he also invites me because brands work like that. Sometimes you can go with a companion, other times they hire both of us, but many times I can’t go because of the program. So, she goes alone ”, mentioned the ‘warrior’.

He was also proud of the successes in his partner’s professional career. “I like to see her happy, I like to see that she enjoys doing what she likes,” he concluded. Parodi.

