Patrick Parody and Luciana Fuster appeared in “On everyone’s lips” this Tuesday, May 10. In the space of América Televisión, the reality boys told details of how their relationship began and even the popular “Pato” revealed that it was very difficult to conquer the model with whom he had more than four months of romance.

After that, the influencer confirmed that her partner did not have it easy, since she was looking for someone who respects her space so as not to force a rapprochement between the two. In addition, she assured that the athlete fulfilled what she was looking for. “It’s just that I like everything to be step by step; all slow, but sure. I accept that I am conceited, but I do not say heavy, that all day I am claiming; but I like that they engrán me, that they give me my space, time, love. I think that is what anyone is looking for, ”she specified.

Likewise, the member of “This is war” denied that he had used any strategy with the model to try to conquer her. “ I think being me… just being me (…) What is true is that Lu is a very conceited person, so It was a little difficult for me to conquer her at the beginning, but I managed it” he recounted.

Chico reality is pronounced after saying “I love you” to Luciana Fuster

The influencer shared a video on his social networks in which he says “I love you” to Luciana Fuster; however, her phrase was highly questioned by netizens and show hosts. For this reason, Patricio Parodi spoke out and attacked those who criticized him. “But why? Yes it’s normal. I don’t see anything out of the ordinary, just that people are shocked or see something strong. “, He commented for” America shows “.

Patricio Parodi revealed why he left social networks

After being absent from social networks for several days, Patricio Parodi told the reasons why nothing was known about him on his Instagram account. “I’m here reporting. I’ve been a bit absent. On Sunday (April 17), out of nowhere, I had some horrible cramping cramps in my stomach. I was really doubled over helplessly. Turns out he had stomach ulcers. So I’m on medicine, already recovering. That’s why I’m going back to do my things, because I was missing in networks, ”he narrated.