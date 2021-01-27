Patricio Parodi became one of the competitors of EEG 2021. The ‘warrior’ was officially featured on the show on Tuesday, January 26.

Although he assured that he would not be in This is war this season, the ‘Pato’ Parodi reappeared in style and provided details about the infection he suffered after contracting a bacterium called Staphylococcus hominis late last year.

“A hard month … It is not known one hundred percent and I do not have exact knowledge of the causes, consequences and everything that can happen with the bacteria that entered my body. I put my heart and my brain at risk, “he said.

Patrick Parodi noted that, fortunately, he managed to eliminate the bacteria from his blood just before the premiere of EEG 2021, the new season of This is War. “Two days ago, the test was negative, I eliminated the bacteria from my body, so I was able to talk with the production,” he said.

Although he has already overcome the infection caused by Staphylococcus hominis, the model continues to recover, as ligaments and tendons in her foot and hand were affected, so she is undergoing therapy and taking anti-inflammatory medications.

Johanna San Miguel is the new conductor of EEG 2021

After a series of rumors about who would be the new drivers of This is war, Johanna San Miguel was presented as one of the great highlights of the season.

On January 26, Gian Piero Díaz announced the arrival of the popular actress, who could not help but be excited to return to the reality of América TV after six years.

“Thank you very much for this opportunity, it is a second chance for me. I’m back at my house, ”said the presenter.

