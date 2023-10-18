Patricio Parodi spoke about the participation of his girlfriend, Luciana Fuster, at Miss Grand International 2023. The captain of the ‘warriors’ was very proud of the performance of the Peruvian representative in the different stages of the famous beauty pageant. As it is remembered, the influencer was one of the best after her swimsuit parade, in addition, she surprised by getting on stage to sing ‘Despacito’ and ‘Amantes’ in front of all her colleagues and the president of the contest that is being held. this year in Vietnam. Now, the reality boy will travel to Asia and will be there for three weeks to support his beloved on her way to the grand final, this October 25.

“Incredible actually. What she has about breaking her fears, going beyond, exposing herself to give her best because she is prepared for everything, I think is an incredible plus (…). Lu is not the best at singing, she is not a singer, so she tries to do her best, she sings, it comes out beautifully. Furthermore, apart from that, the show that she does with the camera, her stage performance in general, how she walks, looks at the camera, is a complement that she may be looking for for Miss Grand International.“, said ‘Pato’ Parodi to the cameras of ‘America spectacles’.

#Patricio #Parodi #proud #Luciana #Fuster #standing #Grand #quotShe #prepared #everythingquot