Patricio Parodi does not hide his emotion when he sees his girlfriend, the model and actress Flavia Laos, in the video clip of the song “Problema”, the new release of the Puerto Rican singer Daddy yankee, called ‘King of reggaeton’.

In his latest Instagram stories, posted on February 26, the Esto es Guerra member asked his 2.3 million followers: “Have you seen Daddy’s music video yet? Guess who came out there? “

Likewise, the influencer sent a greeting to the actress of Come, dance, quinceañera: “Proud of you, baby,” he wrote.

26.2.2021 | Patricio Parodi’s post highlighting the participation of Flavia Laos in Daddy Yankee’s video. Photo: Patricio Parodi / Instagram

Daddy Yankee’s new song premiered on YouTube on Friday 26, obtaining in less than 24 hours almost three million views, in addition to being number 1 in trends within the platform.

In this production Flavia Laos appears dancing in several scenes, having a solo scene where the camera focuses on her face.

The sequences with the 23-year-old model were recorded last year, in December. During that period, Flavia Laos traveled to Miami (United States) and upon her return announced that she had made a collaboration “with a great international artist.

That month, the youth soap opera Princesas, a co-production by America TV Y PRO TV. There, the influencer plays Bella and acts as the partner of actor Stefano Salvini.

