Patrick Parody Y Luciana Fuster They made it clear that their relationship is on the right track and they have put aside any criticism of them. The couple from “This is war”, who recently traveled to Colombia for Maluma’s concert, told the details of their relationship after ‘Pato’ uploaded a video to networks in which he says “I love you” to Luciana.

Apparently, the leader of the reality show’s “warriors” thinks that people are exaggerating when reacting to this loving message that he dedicated to his girlfriend.

Patrick Parody He was encouraged to explain what he thinks of the different reactions that the short video that he uploaded to networks has caused, in which he tells Luciana Fuster that he loves her written on a simple card. This happened on the last trip they both made to Colombia.

For the ‘warrior’, the reason for these comments is not understood and he even suggested that they are only exaggerations: “But why? Yes it’s normal. I don’t see anything out of the ordinary, just that people are shocked or see something strong. I think it’s normal.”

For her part, Luciana Fuster was quite happy when asked about this episode. The “combatant” did not hesitate to affirm that she was happy with the tender words she received from her boyfriend. “It was a super cute moment. (…) I am happy, ”she said in front of the cameras.

Why did Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster travel to Colombia?

During last Saturday, April 30, Luciana Fuster uploaded several videos and photos with Patrick Parody In colombia. The reality guys visited the city of Medellin to enjoy Maluma’s special concert. However, before reaching her destination, the influencer had to overcome some complications at the airport.

“Several things happened along the way (…). It is the second time in my life that I have to stand in such a long queue to go through Customs and Immigration. They are not letting anyone pass, because everything is collapsed, ”she revealed in his networks.