Luciana Fuster’s partner, Patricio Parodi, is one of the most beloved reality boys on Peruvian television. He knows in which school she studied and which university career she chose as a profession.

Patricio Parodi, considered one of the highest representatives of “This is war”, is one of the most popular reality boys in the local show business. The influencer entered television when he was only 20 years old and gained popularity thanks to his leadership and good performance in the contest programs in which he participated.

On the sentimental level, Patricio Parodi maintains a fairly solid relationship with the model and current candidate for Miss Peru Luciana Fuster, with whom he recently celebrated his first anniversary in the romantic lands of Paris.

Patricio Parodi measures more than 170 centimeters. Photo: Instagram by Patricio Parodi

In which schools did Patricio Parodi study?

The reality boy Patricio Parodi confessed on various occasions that during his school years He studied in two exclusive schools in Lima: San José de Monterrico and Champagnat. The latter is a private school founded in 1927 by the Marist Brothers congregation and is located in the Miraflores district.

What career did Patricio Parodi study?

After finishing high school, Patricio Parodi began studying Industrial Engineering at the university and Business Administration at an institutebut did not conclude any after entering television.

In addition, during her childhood she dedicated herself to artistic gymnastics, and even managed to win a national championship.

Champagnat College. Photo: Web Champagnat

How did Patricio Parodi enter television?

Parodi said that he entered “This is war” in 2014 after being contacted by people from the production of the reality show. This happened when he was queuing up at a nightclub and two people approached him who asked for his information and took photos of him. They invited him to a casting and thus he entered the small screen.

How tall is Patricio Parodi really?

As seen on television, the well-known Peruvian influencer Patricio Parodi measures 179 centimeters and weighs an average of 73 kilos.