The Uchulú visited the set of This is War and managed to fulfill one of her dreams: to have Patrick Parodi as a chamberlain and recreate his 15-year party. Esaú Reátegui was excited to dance a fragment of “Tiempo de vals” with the reality boy.

The popular influencer participated as a jury in a funny sequence of jokes, in which the competitors had the difficult challenge of making him laugh.

When it was the turn of the popular ‘Pato’, the tiktokero reminded him that years ago he worked in teenagers and at that moment he revealed that he wanted to hire the model as a companion when he turned 15 years old. However, he added: “I dreamed of him, but the budget was very expensive. It was not enough for me ”.

The production, upon learning of this information, quickly improvised a crossing of swords with the members of the cast of This is War. Uchulú was able to go down the central stairs of the set and at the end of the path she met Patricio Parodi.

They both linked their arms and walked around the set amid applause from the hosts and reality kids. Finally they held hands and danced for a few seconds to Chayanne’s hit “Tiempo de vals”, a classic at 15-year-old parties.

The TikTok personality also took the time to ask EEG viewers to vote for him and thus save him from sentencing in Artist of the year.

Esaú Reátegui could abandon Gisela Valcárcel’s famous program if he fails to outvote Diego Val.

