Patricio Parodi put a stop to speculation that revolves around the disease he suffers. During the most recent broadcast of This is war He assured that he would not pretend with such a serious subject.

The reality boy was surprised to be presented as one of the members of the reality show because days before he specified that he would not return to the program due to the bacterial condition that he went through during the month of December.

“I got very strong bacteria into my blood that involved my organs, like my heart, brain and more,” he said in late January.

After his appearance, he indicated that he was already recovered, which caused hundreds of users on social networks to doubt the veracity of his condition. Many indicated that it would have been a strategy.

However, Patricio Parodi decided to bring up the subject and assured that his illness was not an attempt to create controversy in This is war or to grab the attention of the media.

“A few days ago my illness was questioned, that I had invented it to enter the program or generate controversy to make headlines, etc. With health it would be the first thing I would ever play in my life, “he said in front of the cameras.

The model was willing to show evidence of the exams and controls it has taken in recent weeks.

“I have messages with the doctors, I have the screenshots of where the bacteria are and the results that I have had in a well-known clinic,” said Patricio Parodi on the program.

