This January 14, Luciana Fuster He turned 24 and celebrated them in Europe next to Patricio Parodi, his current partner. The two reality boys are enjoying a vacation on the other side of the world, away from the cameras of the Peruvian show business. Let’s remember that the couple has been on that continent since Christmas. This trip coincided with the influencer’s birthday and the well-known ‘Duck’ did not miss the opportunity to express his love for her with a romantic publication.

Luciana Fuster celebrated her birthday with Patricio Parodi. Photo: composition Instagram

Patricio’s romantic message to Luciana

The ‘warrior’ praised his girlfriend in a post on Instagram that said the following: “Happy day, my beautiful girl! You deserve all the best in the world. You are an excellent person. Thank you for making this trip perfect. I love you with all my strength, and to continue celebrating, many more to come”. This description was accompanied by a compilation video of the best moments of his trip.

Luciana’s response to Patricio

Fuster was moved by the reality boy’s message and did not hesitate to respond in the same way: “Aaaaaaa, my vidiiii. You are the cutest in the world!! Thanks to you for every experience that you add to my side, I love you much more!!

Luciana Fuster calls Patricio Parodio “the cutest”. Photo: Istagram capture/Patricio Parodi

Flavia Laos on the similarities with Luciana Fuster

In an interview with Radio La Zona, Flavia Laos was asked about the alleged similarities between her publications and those of Luciana. “Every time you do something, Luciana Fuster appears doing the same. What’s that? Flavia is there and Luciana is knocking on doors to also enter and be here,” said one of the drivers.

“Well, guys, they can be coincidences of life too. You have to give the benefit of the doubt,” the actress replied.