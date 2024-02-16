Patricio Parodi He is a historical character from the competition shows 'This is War'. Therefore, the hosts of the program were concerned about the attitude that the reality boy took this Friday, February 16. The popular 'Pato' burst into tears abruptly in the middle of the live broadcast and chose to leave the set for a few minutes. Next, we will tell you what happened to Luciana Fuster's partner, who also spoke out about the latest events.

What happened to Patricio Parodi in 'EEG'?

Patricio Parodi It was presented this Friday, February 16, in 'This is war' as it does every day. The hosts of the reality show asked her to greet his girlfriend Luciana Fuster, who arrived on the set of the reality show as a guest host.

When the reality boy approached the beauty queen, he looked sad. Given this, Johanna San Miguel He told viewers that this was not a good day for the popular 'Pato'. At that precise moment, he burst into tears and walked away from the set.

Seeing this attitude, Luciana Fuster He ran to console Patricio Parodi, who covered his face with his polo so they wouldn't see him cry. The cameras of the program were able to capture that the model was talking to her seeking to alleviate her sadness.

“Luciana is here precisely for him, to accompany him because it is a difficult day for him. She is going to be a support for our captain (Patricio Parodi) today. We are going to give you all our support, I have never seen you like this. It is a situation that he is going through, we are not going to mention it, we are just going to give him all his support. If you do not feel comfortable, we understand you. If you want to leave the program, you can do so”, said San Miguel.

Then, Luciana Fuster He decided to speak out: “It is a very complicated and difficult day, but Patricio is a true warrior. He needs everyone's support. Please, no one asks what happened.”

What did Patricio Parodi say after breaking down in tears in 'This is war'?

Patricio Parodi He did not utter a word in the middle of the program. 'This is war'; However, he later spoke out through his social networks. The reality boy issued a brief statement to his followers:

“Sorry guys, today is not a good day. I'll be back here tomorrow,” wrote Luciana Fuster's boyfriend through his Instagram account.