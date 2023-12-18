Luciana Fuster He arrived in Peru this Monday, December 18. Let us remember that our compatriot obtained first place in the Miss Grand International 2023 pageant held in Vietnam and she had to stay on the Asian continent fulfilling her obligations as queen. After visiting Thailand, Indonesia, Burma and Cambodia, she model arrived in our country and she was able to talk to her boyfriend Patricio Parodi. “Welcome, my love,” said the reality boy.

YOU CAN SEE: The queen came home! Luciana Fuster arrived in Peru amidst ovations and applause

How was Luciana Fuster's arrival in Peru?

Our compatriot Luciana Fuster arrived on Peruvian soil and had a massive reception at the Jorge Chavez airport as far as his followers and the press went. Given this, the Peruvian model issued a few words for the program 'This is war': “Hello, everyone, I hope you are well. I am very happy to be here again. I will go with you soon. Thank you for coming,” he said at first.

After that, a reporter from 'EEG' approached Fuster and told her that they were eager to have her on the set of the reality show.. “I'm dying to be with you. Tomorrow (December 19) I will be at the América TV studios”he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster and her CUT response to a journalist from Vietnam who questioned her romance with Patricio

What did Patricio Parodi say to Luciana Fuster after her arrival in Peru?

“Welcome, my love, to your home. We miss you very much. We are looking forward to you,” said Patricio Parodi to Luciana Fuster upon seeing her stepping on Peruvian soil. The Peruvian model spoke with her current partner through a link to the program 'This is war'.

It should be noted that the popular 'Pato' was moved and even broke down when he saw his partner in our country. “I love you a lot”, He said reality boywho was given permission by the production of 'This is war' to go to the airport to see his beloved.

#Patricio #Parodi #breaks #talking #Luciana #Fuster #stepping #Peruvian #soil #quotWelcome #lovequot