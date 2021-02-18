The warrior Patricio Parodi reacted to what happened during a sequence of This is War that alluded to his relationship with the influencer and actress Flavia Laos.

“They should already know where the chacota is going when we describe and give clues (in This is war) obviously, the first thing that will come to mind is stepped on, the second would be in love,” Parodi told the cameras of América Espectáculos.

The 27-year-old model’s statements come hours after she admitted in the sequence Guess the word from EEG, the origin, that the protagonist of the youth soap opera Princesses (2021) I had it under control.

In the program on Wednesday, February 17, his partner Alejandra Baigorria asked him: “Flavia has you …”. The reality boy responded “stepped on”, specifying hours later: “I’m in love.”

He also clarified that his partner Flavia Laos occasionally helps him in making and editing videos for his Instagram and TikTok accounts. But it’s not about her doing it permanently.

“Sometimes he blackmails me. Sometimes you need me to record it or I need you to edit some things for me. Be careful, she doesn’t do everything, ”said Patricio Parodi.

Patricio Parodi, latest news:

