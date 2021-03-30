Patricio Parodi and Hugo Garcia They are in the United States enjoying their Easter holidays in the midst of a pandemic. The reality boys were recently filmed on the premises of a busy nightclub.

The members of This is war They did not comply with the preventive measures in the face of the increase in cases of coronavirus. In the images released by the Instarándula account you can see the competitors dancing, talking without masks and without respecting social distancing .

The videos were published by a friend of both, who did not think that the images would go viral on social networks, which generated a lot of comments and criticism from users.

Patrick Parodi He arrived at the place with his partner Flavia Laos, who appeared briefly in the stories captured at the La Victoria club in Miami. Meanwhile, Hugo García traveled to the North American country after his participation in Guerreros Puerto Rico.

None of the figures from América Televisión has spoken out about the videos released and they have not detailed whether they plan to stay in the place for the next few days.

Users highlight Patricio Parodi’s trip to Miami

As reported by users, Patricio Parodi would have tried to mislead his followers from Instagram by sharing photos and stories from when he was still in Lima. Users noticed this detail and highlighted it.

“He wants us to believe for some reason that he is in Peru, but he is in Miami”, “On Instagram he puts videos that he is at home”, were some of the messages that reached the Instarándula account.

