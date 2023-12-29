The 2023 season of 'This is war' came to an end and, just a few days before 2024 begins, the successful América TV program is searching for the next reality boys and girls who will be the new members. Along those lines, one of the most popular faces of the show Patricio Parodi He spoke about the possibility of marrying his girlfriend Luciana Fuster, the winner of Miss Grand 2023.

As is known, since the model won the famous beauty contest, she has lived in Thailand, a country to which she will return very soon and will remain for several more months because she has to fulfill the tasks of Miss Grand.

Patricio Parodi rules out marriage with Luciana Fuster in the short term

The leader of the 'warriors' openly shared his perspective on marriage with the media and made it clear that walking down the aisle with Luciana Fuster is not in his personal plans, at least in the short term.

“We have talked about it at some point, but, at this moment, it is not our priority. He has one year left in his reign and we will see what happens,” declared the reality boy for América TV.

Days ago, Patricio Parodi, following his sister Mafer's wedding, had already been consulted on this issue and was also forceful with his response.

Luciana Fuster and the reality boy began their romance in 2022. Photo: Patricio Parodi/Instagram

“Let Lu (Luciana Fuster) enjoy her reign, people 'know more than us', as if they were in the relationship or something, but not everything. Time by time (about marriage),” he noted.

For her part, Luciana Fuster also stressed that marriage is not in her plans, since she prefers to “live in the present.”

“Step by step. You have to live. Just as I have said, both in the competition and in everything I have done, absolutely every day of my life, you have to live the day, that is, one can get ahead, one “You can't think about what will happen, you have to live in the present and what's happening now,” commented the current Miss Grand.

