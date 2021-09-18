There are two dates left until the IndyCar season ends and Patricio O’Ward maintains his chances of winning. The Mexican driver is 25 points behind Álex Palou in the search for the championship, but everything could be defined this weekend at the Monterey Grand Prix.

Winning the Astor Cup is a possibility for Palou, but the math isn’t entirely straightforward. In IndyCar, the winner of the race earns 50 points, but more units can also be obtained for other factors, such as the point at which you have pole position, the point to the lap leader – usually for those who win the race – and the two points to whoever leads by the most laps.

A top 5, an essential minimum

The scores for the title are complicated by the Indycar’s peculiar scoring system, which delivers every weekend 50 points to the winner of the race, but to that booty are added three additional ‘bonuses’: one point for pole position, one point for leading a lap (which, therefore, the winners always score) and two points for being the rider with the most laps in the lead. In addition, it must be borne in mind that from 25th place down there is also, specifically, five points.

In this sense, Pato will need to win at Monterey, as well as try to qualify from the starting grid and have a near-perfect race, in which he has the greatest command of the lead. If Palou is 50 points ahead of O’Ward and Josep Newgarden – the other pursuer and champion in 2017 and 2019 – he will be champion.

Points in IndyCar races are distributed as follows:

1st place – 50 points

2nd place – 40 points

3rd place – 35 points

4th place – 32 points

5th place – 30 points

6th place – 28 points

7th place – 26 points

8th place – 24 points

9th place – 22 points

10th place – 20 points

11th place – 19 points

12th place – 18 points

13th place – 17 points

14th place – 16 points

15th place – 15 points

16th place – 14 points

17th place – 13 points

18th place – 12 points

19th place – 11 points

20th place – 10 points

21st place – 9 points

22nd place – 8 points

23rd place – 7 points

24th place – 6 points

25 ° to 33 ° – 5 points

Other points to consider

Get pole position – 1 point

Leader of a race lap – 1 point

Leader of most laps in the race – 2 points

Therefore, the maximum to which one can aspire in the race is to 54 points. In this sense, Patricio O’Ward needs all possible units, in addition to a bad afternoon from Palou, to keep his hopes of an IndyCar title alive.

Palou’s chances of winning the title are complicatedWell, the fact that if O’Ward keeps the difference to 25 points in this race (24, in case the Spaniard wins), his title chances will remain intact. With the panorama, Palou aspires to detach more from the classification and try to define everything for the following week at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Both races (Monterey and Long Beach) can be enjoyed on the screen of Channel 6 of Multimedios, as part of the negotiations that the Mexican arrived so that the public could closely follow the closing of the championship.

The championship at the moment.

Álex Palou (Ganassi) – 477 points

Patricio O’Ward (McLaren SP) – 452 points

Josef Newgarden (Penske) – 443 points.

Scott Dixon (Ganassi) – 428 points.

Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi) – 402 points