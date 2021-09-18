There are two dates left until the IndyCar season ends and Patricio O’Ward maintains his chances of winning. The Mexican driver is 25 points behind Álex Palou in the search for the championship, but everything could be defined this weekend at the Monterey Grand Prix.
Winning the Astor Cup is a possibility for Palou, but the math isn’t entirely straightforward. In IndyCar, the winner of the race earns 50 points, but more units can also be obtained for other factors, such as the point at which you have pole position, the point to the lap leader – usually for those who win the race – and the two points to whoever leads by the most laps.
A top 5, an essential minimum
The scores for the title are complicated by the Indycar’s peculiar scoring system, which delivers every weekend 50 points to the winner of the race, but to that booty are added three additional ‘bonuses’: one point for pole position, one point for leading a lap (which, therefore, the winners always score) and two points for being the rider with the most laps in the lead. In addition, it must be borne in mind that from 25th place down there is also, specifically, five points.
In this sense, Pato will need to win at Monterey, as well as try to qualify from the starting grid and have a near-perfect race, in which he has the greatest command of the lead. If Palou is 50 points ahead of O’Ward and Josep Newgarden – the other pursuer and champion in 2017 and 2019 – he will be champion.
Points in IndyCar races are distributed as follows:
1st place – 50 points
2nd place – 40 points
3rd place – 35 points
4th place – 32 points
5th place – 30 points
6th place – 28 points
7th place – 26 points
8th place – 24 points
9th place – 22 points
10th place – 20 points
11th place – 19 points
12th place – 18 points
13th place – 17 points
14th place – 16 points
15th place – 15 points
16th place – 14 points
17th place – 13 points
18th place – 12 points
19th place – 11 points
20th place – 10 points
21st place – 9 points
22nd place – 8 points
23rd place – 7 points
24th place – 6 points
25 ° to 33 ° – 5 points
Other points to consider
Get pole position – 1 point
Leader of a race lap – 1 point
Leader of most laps in the race – 2 points
Therefore, the maximum to which one can aspire in the race is to 54 points. In this sense, Patricio O’Ward needs all possible units, in addition to a bad afternoon from Palou, to keep his hopes of an IndyCar title alive.
Palou’s chances of winning the title are complicatedWell, the fact that if O’Ward keeps the difference to 25 points in this race (24, in case the Spaniard wins), his title chances will remain intact. With the panorama, Palou aspires to detach more from the classification and try to define everything for the following week at the Long Beach Grand Prix.
Both races (Monterey and Long Beach) can be enjoyed on the screen of Channel 6 of Multimedios, as part of the negotiations that the Mexican arrived so that the public could closely follow the closing of the championship.
The championship at the moment.
Álex Palou (Ganassi) – 477 points
Patricio O’Ward (McLaren SP) – 452 points
Josef Newgarden (Penske) – 443 points.
Scott Dixon (Ganassi) – 428 points.
Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi) – 402 points
.
Leave a Reply