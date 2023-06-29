Luciana Fuster She is at her best moment after being crowned Miss Grand and being able to represent Peru in Vietnam. This June 28, Patricio Parodi was invited to “Send whoever is in charge” to comment on the event. “’Lu’ is focused on bringing the crown, it’s something she’s going to perfect further,” said the reality girl’s boyfriend. He also referred to the performance of the young woman in the spotlight and accepted that she had an advantage because she had experience.

“I think having a lot of experience with the camera game played a lot in his favor, how to function. She was not nervous when it came to speaking and part of that is what the jury evaluated, ”emphasized the participant of“ This is war ”.

