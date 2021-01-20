All the gymnastics players who had Diego Maradona as technical director forged a very strong relationship with the Diez and were even more beaten than the rest for having lost their coach and the idol with whom they shared every day. It is the case of Patricio monti, who was marked by the bond he had achieved during the time they shared a wardrobe.

Diego was so important to the 23-year-old boy that he decided to wear him on his skin. The steering wheel, a common spare part in the La Plata set, was tattooed with an image of Pelusa with the clothes he used as DT del Lobo, which quickly went viral due to the degree of precision and detail that the drawing has.

To Maradona’s face with a microphone, Monti also chose to add the phrase “Palabras del 10”, which is the song that he composed for his former DT. The soccer player had already made him a rap at the request of Diego, who when he heard him improvising for his teammates wanted one of his own for his birthday.

Diego’s image.

Monti kept the promise and he put together music and lyrics for October 30, just the day Maradó was seen for the last time when he entered very diminished to receive recognition for his 60 years on the gymnastics court.

After Diego’s unexpected death, the Lobo player also improvised for him in the dressing room after the team’s qualification for the Championship Zone.

The tattoo photo came to Dalma Maradona, who recently also used the ink to wear his father on his skin, although with a small 10.

When she saw the image, Claudia’s oldest daughter went crazy: “Well, I love this! The one who got it tattooed, the one who got it tattooed and all the wolves for that love for my dad. It’s awesome!”

Well I LOVE THIS! The one who tattooed it, the one who tattooed it and all the wolves for that love for my dad! Is awesome! – Dalma Maradona (@dalmaradona) January 19, 2021

Monti’s story with Maradona had some extra chapters. The midfielder once said that Diego gave him a pair of ankle boots because he didn’t like the ones he had.

“One day he entered the locker room and told me ‘what ugly boots’. They were embroidered, he asked me how much I was wearing and the next day he appeared with a box of the Puma Borussia and gave them to me. He also gave me a perfume for my birthday.”

Gestures that were saved forever in the footballer, like the tattoo he wears on his leg.