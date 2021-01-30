Patricio Loustau is one of the best Argentine referees today. Has trade and has inheritance: He is the son of Juan Carlos Loustau, historic Argentine referee who directed the World Cup in Italy 90. With all his experience, the one born in Lomas de Zamora 45 years ago carried out the final of the Copa Libertadores between Palmeiras and Santos with a lot of personality, almost without errors and with a lot of work since it was a definition with little game and a lot of strong legs.

Loustau quickly realized how the hand was coming in the final. They hardly reached the arches, he got a lot in the middle, the marks were not lost and each crossing was with vehemence. That is why the Argentine was quick to get yellow. The first was for Lucas Verissimo, Santos center-back, 10 minutes into the game for a cross over Rony against the side. The unwritten manuals of the referee say that a warning for a central before 15 is too early and that it is conditional. But Loustau didn’t want the game to get out of hand.

At 34, he made up and admonished Gustavo Gómez, central and captain of Palmeiras. The Paraguayan went very far to look for Marinho and Loustau did not let her pass. The Argentine referee imposed conditions and led the final with a short rein, as the match was rough.

A yellow for Diego Pituca. (EFE)

In the complement, the same. A yellow one here (to Matías Viña, from Palmeiras); another there (to Diego Pituca, from Santos) since the final will not get out of hand. At a junction with Luiz Adriano, Loustau challenged him with his index finger and the experienced Brazilian striker he had to lower his head. This is how Loustau directed. So little happened in the game that he didn’t even need the VAR. There were no controversies.

Loustau shows the yellow to Breno Lopes, Palmeiras hero in the Libertadores final. (AFP)

But in the end the emotions came. It was striking that the referee gave an additional eight minutes in a match in which “nothing had happened” and that he went calmly to overtime. And in those eight minutes everything happened. First he expelled Cuca for not allowing Marcos Rocha to play a side fast (there was also yellow for Palmeiras) and Santos DT had the mischief to ask the Argentine to review the VAR. The one who rebounded it was the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo, who was in the middle of the small tumult that was armed and also took a yellow.

The match resumed and eight minutes had already passed, but since the match was interrupted with the incident between Cuca and Marcos Rocha, the clock was made of sand. The goal of Breno Lopes (reprimanded for taking off his shirt in the celebration) and then Loustau got the yellow from Alison, from Palmeiras, when the timer already showed 114 minutes. With trade and without too many surprises, the Argentine referee took his medal with the tranquility of the work accomplished.