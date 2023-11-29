Latin Television It is one of the most important channels on Peruvian television. The General Management fell to Patricio Hernández since 2021, a Chilean communicator who arrived at Peru with the aim of changing the entire idea that exists around national TV and opted for an innovative format, creating a content ecosystem to give way to Latina Media, thus combining television with digital media. The businessman reveals the strategy behind his success, tells why not all of the 2022 World Cup matches were broadcast and how ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ came about.

Patricio, we only know you as the manager of Latina, but few know that you have been a journalist and have worked as a reporter…

For 11 years I had to be there on the war front. That’s what I call the job of a news reporter on the street doing all kinds of coverage, a big explosion or a train crash, a serious police incident. I think that this experience in the field has helped me a lot to be able to face the decisions I make here with greater knowledge of the facts.

You’ve been ‘on the court’, you might say. Has this helped you get to know the people who work on the channel, the Peruvians?

I would tell you that the street, the experience of having spent all that time working in news has allowed me to have a little more sensitivity to make structural decisions. Organize a news channel, launch a website, deploy an entire novel production plan or the production of a reality. But deep down it is the same, it is having the clarity that teamwork and organization is essential to be able to make a difference.

You arrived in Latina in 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected thousands of people and television work. How did you face internal conflicts and change Latina’s strategy in her new programs?

Yes, in March 2021. Due to the pandemic situation, more than 50% of Latina employees were teleworking. I had to stay in nursing homes, in a medical hotel, very complicated. I would tell you that the master plan was to take Latina from being a television channel to being Middle Latina, that it be a content ecosystem that, among other things, makes television, but at the same time we make the web, social networks, we produce, we distribute formats. The first key point was to make this transformation to the digital age. We have made quite some progress.

And where does the issue of being a “family-first channel” come from? It is a slogan that they constantly repeat in all their formats.

That was the second objective, to revitalize Latina with content to be consumed by the whole family and to make it the most family-friendly channel in Peru. It is in this strategy that the first iconic project ‘Arriba mi gente’ was born, a family-oriented morning program with useful information and not necessarily with sensationalist impact content. Another important project—I would say—’Family Saturdays’, led by Matías Brivio.

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ was my own idea. How did bringing celebrities come about and weren’t you afraid that it wouldn’t work? In Peru there were already similar formats that were not very successful, such as ‘Masterchef’.

The third movement was ‘The Great Chef’, a prime time program that renounces sensationalism, let’s say, it is no longer showbiz and is watched by the whole family with a strong identification with the gastronomic theme of Peruvian food and that allows you to know in a dimension unknown to famous people cooking. Plus, we brought together characters that were new and fresh. This is what the audience liked. We did the same with the novel ‘A Dad in Trouble’, there were castings and everything to mark the return of Peruvian novels to the channel. It should be mentioned that historically Latina is the channel that most dares to innovate, make different programs, etc., we renew faces. The channel refreshes a television that tends to always repeat the same thing. Our strategy has been to appeal to fresh air, to the new.

Several people maintain that television is dying and that is losing to the presence of streaming platforms and even the internet. How do you combat this problem?

Television is not losing strength, it is simply being consumed elsewhere, such as digital platforms. People watch ‘The Great Chef’ and the novel ‘Dad in Trouble’ and then they go to repeat the episode on social networks. Television is not in crisis, rather television is being consumed like never before, simply by other means, by other languages, by other platforms. Many have wanted to consider television dead and that is false, it has never been so alive. Television builds the agenda of an entire country.

For now, are any purely entertainment programs on the channel ruled out? Before they had ‘Amor y fuego’ and other formats.

I would say that it is not our territory that we are going to delve into or privilege. In that territory we do not feel comfortable, invading people’s privacy, such as sensationalism or morbidity, but we do feel comfortable making entertaining television first. We must keep in mind that the long road is the most difficult, but that is precisely the challenge we are facing as a work team. We are the channel that chose to innovate.

Sports are also a strong sector in Peru, in the South American Qualifiers, Latina is broadcasting only the matches from Bolivia and Brazil. How was the process and why not those from Peru?

We are committed to having part of the rights to the qualifying process in Latin America. We had the opportunity to negotiate with all the parties in Brazil and Bolivia. This has allowed us to maintain our positioning in sports. There is no owner of the rights, obviously there is a round of conversations with different interested parties. In an open way, an economic proposal is made, well, and whoever makes the best bet obtains the rights.

Do you plan to be the World Cup channel again in 2026?

There is no decision made regarding the World Cup, there is still a long way to go. There is the open negotiation process. Naturally, it is a product that is always interesting. Well, it is more interesting when Peru qualifies, but maybe our last World Cup broadcast last December had an incredible audience, we had 27% more audience than the World Cup also broadcast by Latina in Russia, where Peru did participate, of course, in 2018.

Last year, a controversy arose because in Latina not all the matches of the 2018 World Cup in Russia were broadcast, which fans expected. What was the reason for that decision?

It is not our decision. The rights are sold like this, you buy the rights and they tell you “you can broadcast such a number of matches on an open signal and others cannot.” So, it is simply that we fulfill the contract.

