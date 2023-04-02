The Chilean writer and journalist, Patricio Fernández (Santiago, 53 years old), has been the protagonist of the two constitutional processes that Chile has tried to undertake to change the 1980 Constitution that emerged from the military dictatorship. First in which the former socialist president Michelle Bachelet promoted (2014-2018) and then, between 2021 and 2022, as one of the 154 elected conventionalists, by the Socialist Collective, who worked on the Magna Carta proposal that was rejected by a 62% in a referendum in September of last year.

Fernández has been both a protagonist and a privileged witness to the political, social and cultural processes that Chile is going through, and today he is preparing a book that will address “this entire world of transformations”, he tells EL PAÍS. Close to the left-wing president Gabriel Boric, today he also advises the Government in commemorating the 50th anniversary of the coup, which will take place on September 11, and led by the Minister of Culture, Jaime de Aguirre.

In that “world of transformations” to which Fernández alludes are a large part of the profound changes that Chile has faced, especially since October 2019, since the social outbreak. In addition to the constitutional processes -the country has just begun its third attempt to have a new Magna Carta-, a year ago a government took office that implied that a new generation came to power, “with a president who was born in 1986, at the end of the dictatorship, while all of the above were protagonists at the time of the Coup d’état”.

In a complex year of installation of this Administration, public opinion has also changed its priorities. For example, according to the survey by the Center for Public Studies (CEP) in January, today security is the main concern of Chileans, above pensions and health, demands that were emphasized in the social outbreak. Boric’s ruling party, before the irruption of a new armed crime, has also been changing. It is a speech that debuted after a week ago, on March 26, a police officer was assassinated by a group of criminals.

Ask. What do you observe of the moment that Chile is living?

Answer. We are in a moment of cultural transformations in which Chile participates as part of a world that is also experiencing them. And Chile has been doomed to find that new way of living without yet finding the point. These are confusing moments, in which one sees very immediate reactions taking precedence in the search for an answer that is much bigger than the immediate. We are closing a historical cycle and seeing how another one opens. In Chile, as if that were not enough, that time of political parties with broad social representation has ended and, therefore, there is a very high level of dispersion.

Q. And that is reflected in Congress.

R. In Congress and in social life. Even after the dictatorship, there was still a party scheme that more or less represented society and could speak on behalf of significant social worlds, but all of that has been broken; today that is very dismembered. According to the latest CEP survey, only 4% trust the political parties, so the vast majority is very difficult to decipher.

Q. How does this dispersion affect the Government?

R. It is a super difficult time to govern. It is a moment in which it is necessary to seek and build new paths of governability. The constituent process, which failed last year, was one more step in this search path.

The writer Patricio Fernández at his home in Santiago, Chile. Sofia Yanjari (THE COUNTRY)

Q. What were the demands of the social outbreak of 2019?

R. A good part of this problem is still completely alive, what happens is that it has been replaced urgently. Today security and crime is the issue that has prevailed throughout the world after the pandemic, because violence increased in many places. But in Chile it has been in a special way, because there is a type of crime that has mutated and increased in a very surprising way.

Q. How did you live the experience of the constitutional convention?

R. The 2021-2022 convention was the daughter of the outbreak and it is a serious mistake to forget it when evaluating it, because it was born from a country in revolt. Something that must be recognized in this process is that it fails miserably with the text, but it succeeds in the institutional path. That is a very Chilean thing, because it led to the street revolt at the National Congress building. It was a convention without articulation. And those who could or should have exercised it did not know how to do it or did not want to do it and allowed themselves to be carried away by the hegemony of that furious discourse.

Q. How did you experience that furious speech as conventional?

R. I am essentially moderate. And what interested me was the construction of an agreement. I did not arrive with an idea of ​​Constitution or a cause. But what caused me great concern from very early on, not to say discomfort, was the lack of will within to build that agreement. A unique opportunity to generate a broad space for democratic construction was lost due to the intolerance and arrogance of groups within the convention.

Q. How do you see this new constitutional process, designed by the parties in Congress?

R. If these parties and their representatives do not have the generosity to understand that they are necessary to give governability, but the agreement between them is not necessarily the agreement of the entire country, Chile risks giving birth to a constitutional text, but not generating the legitimacy that from the origin is what gives the need to this process. Because this constituent path (in 2019) was born because those parties found themselves incapable of representing a situation that was on the street during the outbreak. And the latest data that we see in the Cadem survey is that 44% of Chileans say that they would reject the new text without reading it, and 34% in favor.

Q. How do you understand the radical changes in Chilean public opinion?

R. Talk about the complexity of the times we live in. We want security, economic freedom, to be able to undertake and emerge in our projects, but also social security. However, what is immediate and urgent mutates, but that does not make worries disappear. Today, indeed, in Chile, we are experiencing levels of criminal violence that we were not aware of. And that, from the moment you have it on top, is the first urgency of the people.

The journalist’s residence in Santiago. Sofia Yanjari (THE COUNTRY)

Q. How have you seen President Boric, who went from questioning the Carabineros to a speech of support?

R. I think it is necessary to lower the ball to the floor. The constituent process that we are experiencing today is also a reaction that is too fast, stomach-churning, and literal to the rejection in the plebiscite on September 4, 2022. The president has come to govern a country and when a politician goes from a trench to being the president of All Chileans are obliged to see reality in all its aspects. I am very happy with the path he has followed. One of the things that make me see him as someone democratic, capable of building governability in the future, is precisely his ability to incorporate variants that he did not incorporate before and see a reality that he did not see in its breadth before. One of the most typical characteristics of authoritarianism is not seeing that.

P. Cristian Valdivieso, director of the Criteria polling center, said that Boric does not have “sufficient credibility” to lead the security agenda.

A. It is a complication. I think that if this continues to work with immediate responses to problems that appear in an instant, and therefore responses fall in fits and starts, it is going to be difficult for President Boric to build credibility by passionately switching from one position to another, which is what has happened in the last while. Instead, he has the challenge of translating his transformations and learning into a coherent discourse that explains it, that shapes it. This government is not the same one that began. Today is different and I see that with good eyes.

Q. Is the Government in a learning process?

A: That apprenticeship in which the Boric Government is also from society, in the sense that we are looking for ourselves. We want to be many things at the same time and have many demands that clash with each other. Therefore, what the Boric government is experiencing is not only the growth of some young people, it also means a social process, because Chile is in a process of confusion and transformation. Today Gabriel Boric is not the same character or with the same speech and the same convictions to the paw [inamovibles] than the ones he had when he was a deputy.

Q. Do these transformations have to do with the age of the president?

R. There is something that is forgotten in Chile. In a year of government, this generation has been mutating, adapting and transforming. Some may say why do we have to pay for the learning of these boys? We forget that a part of the leftist generation that today says that, and recriminates these others as immature, was the one that knew the breakdown of democracy in Chile and that cost it a 17-year dictatorship. There are people here who were part of the Popular Unity, who said and believed things, who stretched the strings in a certain way, and who today seem to be a strident and revolutionary group that doesn’t come even remotely close to the stridency they had. themselves. But the stridency of the new generation of the left has been going down very progressively and quickly. I am surprised at the speed of learning in this world in power. It is a government that has been moderating and seeking to build stability in its dialogues. It has not been a stubborn government.