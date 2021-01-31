Patricio Farcuh, the last formal owner of the private mail company OCA, died this Saturday of cardiac arrest at age 43.

Farcuh was a public accountant graduated from the University of Buenos Aires, was Doctor Honoris Causa from the Faculty of Economic Sciences (FCE) and obtained a Master in Business Administration from IAE.

The young businessman founded at the age of 33 the RHUO Group (Organized Human Resources) and RHUO Executive Education (EE), through which he organized congresses, conventions and exclusive private sessions between companies and important international speakers.

In 2013 he took over OCA, the largest private mail in the country. In 2016, Farcuh denounced that Hugo Moyano, leader of the Truckers union, had taken control of the company by force.

At that time, an internal video was released showing how Moyano and a group of union leaders kick Farcuh out of his office and then deny him admission.

The day Hugo Moyano fired Patricio Farcuh from OCA and took control of the company for a time.

Eventually, the Justice ordered his reinstatement as owner and it remained that way until February 2019, two months before Judge Pablo Tejada decreed the bankruptcy of OCA for a debt of 7,000 million pesos, of which most are tax debts with the AFIP. That liability now exceeds 8,600 million.

By this measure, Farcuh ceased to be the owner of the postal firm, and the Justice disqualified him and prohibited him from leaving the country.

In May 2018, Farcuh was prosecuted for the crime of improper withholding of social security contributions, with an embargo of 400 million pesos. Months later, the AFIP lor denounced for emptying and embezzlement of funds from your company.

The complaint noted that Farcuh had contracted “various apocryphal and unrelated suppliers” to OCA’s business line. The millionaire acquisition of luxury goods and services for the owner of the firm was confirmed, such as the purchase of high-end motorcycles, expensive watches, air flight services for people from the artistic and political environment, as well as services and goods from abroad.

There were also hiring of companies linked to Farcuh himself and his brother, for “amounts above the market value.”