Patrick Parody He has not yet deleted all his photos and videos with Flavia Laos on his social networks, according to what Magaly Medina was able to investigate on May 12. She showed screenshots of the reality boy’s posts with the influencer from a year ago and had some questions.

The driver wondered why she does not delete them to date. “I think that if a relationship ended, why does the person who is in your life now have to be seeing all the ‘hugs’ you had with the old one?” She said.

He hinted that he could have a “special affection” for her. “ Unless you care for him, which was very important in your life. The young people of today disappear (quickly the photos)”, he added.

He took the opportunity to leave a final message. “Luciana, why don’t you tell him to take them off? A little bit of respect,” she sentenced.

Patricio Parodi does not forget Flavia Laos?

The Republic He was able to verify that, indeed, the captain of the “warriors” has his photographs visible with Flavia Laos, from whom he separated months ago to start a relationship with Luciana Fuster.

At the moment, the model has not given explanations nor, until the end of the note, has eliminated the publications.

Patricio Parodi does not forget Flavia Laos?. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster have their first fight on TV

tense moments. Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster starred in a verbal exchange on the afternoon of May 12 in “This is war.” The model defended Rafael Cardozo from the attacks of his partner.

“During the competition, no one from the team can get involved or advise them to do the same as their partner,” said the influencer.

“There is no problem in someone wanting to teach how to pass (…) No, no, Luciana, you are making a mistake for wanting to defend Rafael’s trap. Don’t defend or try to attract attention from another side”, answered the ‘Duck’.