Patrick Castillo, who starred in the Mexican film Amores perros and other famous productions, died this Thursday, April 15 at the age of 81.

The actor of Chilean origin and Mexican nationalized suffered from a lung condition that was detected some time ago. After being hospitalized, his death was confirmed through the official social networks of the outstanding artist.

“We share with you our sadness for the sensitive passing away of our father, grandfather, husband and friend, but, at the same time, we want to celebrate his life and remember him as the first actor Patricio Castillo, a pillar of theater in Mexico, founder of the National Fine Arts Theater Company ”, was part of the statement.

The artist was one of the most notable figures on Mexican TV and had a trajectory of more than 40 uninterrupted years. One of his remembered participations was in the telenovela The Mexican and the güero with the role of Jaime Salvatorre.

In the cinema, one of his most memorable appearances was in the film Amores perros by Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Message from relatives communicating the death of Patricio Castillo. Photo: capture / Instagram

The last message from Patricio Castillo

A few days ago, the actor gave a statement to clarify that his discomfort was not due to the COVID-19.

“Thank you for your concern, I am hospitalized, but thank God it is not COVID-19. I am stable, happy and grateful with life, “he said at the time. This message was also reiterated by his wife on the Hoy program.

