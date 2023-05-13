Patrick Borghetti 49-year-old, became a trend yesterday, this after the comment he made to the actress Halle Bailey for her skin colorhaving her as a guest in Venga la Alegría, because far from giving her a compliment for her leading role in the movie The Little Mermaid, many took it as something in very bad taste.

As expected, Patricio Borghetti’s comment did not go unnoticed and hundreds of Internet users left with everything, so the Argentine driver, far from remaining silent, he defended himself and even exploded against a journalist whom he accused of only wanting to make him look bad.

This is how the Argentine driver/Twitter defended himself

“I feel sorry and a little ashamed that you want to transform words of love into this. I thought you were smarter. I told her that she was making history and changing the world for the better. She received it with gratitude and love. You couldn’t And you edited it,” wrote the Venga la Alegría driver.

And it is that more than one commented to the artist that said “praise” was more than necessary, which they consider was not entirely necessary, also many believe that the comment was made with an advantage, because they even put together a sad song when launching said comment .

“You don’t realize that your act was pure racism. I understand that maybe you had good intentions, but it’s better to keep quiet if you don’t know about it. If so many bands are questioning you, then listen to the band, for your own good”, ” @patoborghettiHow curious that you feel sorry for and ashamed of my way of transforming words of love, but apparently you did not mind making a supposedly private message public. Who is the smart one now?”, write the networks.