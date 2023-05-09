The television presenter Patricio Bañados, in the booth of Radio Beethoven, in Santiago (Chile). Catholic University of Chile

During this Sunday and while all of Chile was attentive to the vote count for the elections of constitutional councillors, Chilean journalism received painful news. Patricio Bañados, television presenter and one of the key media figures of the second half of the 20th century, had died at the age of 87. His family reported that his death occurred in his apartment in the commune of Las Condes, in the eastern sector of Santiago de Chile.

The reporter, conductor and broadcaster was an emblem of the media, being one of the pioneers of Chilean television. He was in charge of coverage of historical events for the South American country such as the 1962 Soccer World Cup. He worked in European media such as the BBC and Spanish Television, being part of the Channel of the University of Chile, a signal that is currently known as Chilevisión after pass to private control.

Bañados achieved public recognition for his work on radio stations and channels, but also for defending his convictions. During the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, and in the midst of intense persecution by opponents, he sought to challenge the regime by avoiding the delivery of manipulated information. He was also an emblematic face of the campaign for the No in the plebiscite of 1988, which put an end to the government controlled by the military.

More information

The political origin of Patricio Bañados

The journalist was born in 1935 in Santiago de Chile. He was the son of a family with political ties since his father, Guillermo Bañados Honorato, was a senator for the Democratic Party, a formation that at the end of the 19th century represented the interests of the working classes. He studied law at the University of Chile, a career that he did not pursue due to his interest in communications. In 1954, at just 19 years of age, he began his work as a radio announcer.

television pioneer

His powerful and clear voice opened space for him in the media, going from radio to an incipient television. In 1961 he was part of the newscasts of the experimental Channel 9 of the University of Chile. The following year he followed the details of the Soccer World Cup organized by the South American country, an event that allowed the expansion of screens to Chilean homes. He was also the voice of the first broadcasts of the presidential public accounts, which traditionally took place on May 21.

The confrontation with the dictatorship

In 1975, and after working abroad, Patricio Bañados found himself in a Chile in full dictatorship. In those years he went to work at Televisión Nacional de Chile (TVN), a state channel that was controlled by the military regime, and later at Channel 11 of the University of Chile, also with government influence. Despite this, the journalist had a defiant attitude, which he showed in 1980, when in a newscast he had to report on an act of the opposition on the eve of the plebiscite that ratified the implementation of the Constitution currently in force. In 2020, the late broadcaster recounted that he was asked to read a manipulated chronicle on the historic speech of former Christian Democrat president Eduardo Frei Montalva (1964-1970), to which he refused. Soon after, he was threatened with dismissal.

His stance against the dictatorship directly committed him to the 1988 plebiscite, being one of the faces of the electoral fringe that defended option No. Later he participated in the electoral campaign of former President Patricio Aylwin (1990-1994), which began the The government of the center-left Concertación. In an interview with EL PAÍS in October 1988, the journalist explained his reasons for being a critic of the regime. “Human rights; everything can be synthesized in these two words. Human rights begin to be violated since democracy disappeared when a person imposed his will on the country. Since then, all kinds of abuses and horrors have inevitably broken out, the disappeared, the torture, the unexplained crimes, ”he said.

Emblem of Chilean public television

In his last years of his career, Bañados became an emblematic face of public television, being in charge of cultural and reflective spaces broadcast by TVN. Some of his program were The looker and UFO. In parallel, he was the official announcer of the Military Parade, the annual parade held by the Chilean Armed Forces and Carabineros in commemoration of the Glories of the Army. The public television station fired him in 2005, and he has been off the screen ever since.

The professional will also be remembered as a broadcaster of classical music on radio stations. Between 1986 and 2019 he was the main voice of Radio Beethoven, a station dedicated to this musical genre. He then continued on Radio Beethoven UC, operated by the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile.

reactions to his death

Patricio Bañados died in the middle of the election night, provoking multiple reactions from the political world. President Gabriel Boric thanked him for his professionalism and mentioned that “the calm and hope of his voice in dark moments will always accompany us.” Former president Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006) mentioned that the journalist “was always consistent” and defended freedom of expression.