Patricio Aylwin Azócar, the first president after the return to democracy in Chile, was a key figure in his country’s recent past, along with the socialist Salvador Allende (1970-1973) and the dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). The Christian Democracy (DC) lawyer, who died in 2016, was a politician who went through different moments. During the Popular Unity (UP) he was among the leaders of the opposition to the Government of Allende; during the dictatorship he was a staunch opponent of Pinochet and the architect of the famous alliance between the center and the left that defeated the military regime after a plebiscite. That milestone marked the return of democracy in Chile.

The role that the Christian Democracy played in the UP is a discussion that is reborn from time to time in Chile. And now, on the eve of the September 11 commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup, the publication of Aylwin’s posthumous memoirs, entitled The political experience of the Popular Unity (Debate), delivers unknown details of the history prior to the breakdown of Chilean democracy.

President Gabriel Boric together with various guests, at the presentation of Patricio Aylwin’s book. Sofia Yanjari

It has been a launch that summoned as presenters the former socialist president Michelle Bachelet (2006-2020; 2014-2018) and the rector of the Diego Portales University and influential political columnist, Carlos Peña. In the front row, the left-wing president, Gabriel Boric, was taking notes in a notebook, while some of his state ministers, such as Jaime de Aguirre of Cultures, and prominent militants of the Chilean DC, listened attentively.

Aylwin wrote the text for 40 years, starting in 1974. It is a book in which his daughter Mariana Aylwin, former Minister of Education in the government of the socialist Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006), collaborated on the last part, and which comes in the midst of a heated debate around 50 years after the coup that continues to stir the waters in Chile. The publication reveals several key episodes in Chilean history, including the last dialogue between the Christian Democrat and Allende.

Salvador Allende answers questions to foreign journalists, on July 5, 1973 in Santiago. PA

“You don’t believe me. I believe you”

In his memoirs, Aylwin recounts that on August 17, 1973, 24 days before the coup, he attended an invitation from Cardinal Raúl Silva Henríquez to meet with Allende. The prelate would be the mediator of a difficult conversation. In those days, the links between the DC and the UP Government were broken and Aylwin’s intention was to try a frank dialogue, he says in the text. He arrived on time at 9:00 p.m. An hour and a half later the president did. “He came relaxed, which seemed to me not appropriate at the time,” says the DC leader, who raised his apprehensions with the president. “You, President, can go down in history with two images: one, that of the man who offered to build socialism in democracy in Chile, and who, after three years, has not built socialism, has destroyed democracy, has ruined the economy and has put the security of the country at risk; the other, that of a man whose government marks a milestone, in such a way that it is said: before Allende and after Allende”.

And he added: “You have to choose a president, you have to choose! The drama of a ruler is that he has to choose. You cannot be with God and with the devil at the same time. You cannot be at the same time with [Carlos] Altamirano [secretario general del Partido Socialista que promovía la implantación del socialismo real por la vía que fuese necesaria] and with the Navy.

Allende’s reaction was not what Aylwin expected: “He seemed not to gauge his depth.” After some discussions, the leader of the UP said: “As long as I am president of Chile, there will be no dictatorship of the proletariat.” And he added: “You don’t believe me. I believe you and you don’t believe me.” To which the Christian Democrat replied: “How am I going to believe you, President, if he has said one thing so many times and the Government has done the opposite.” After discussing issues that affected national politics and trying to reach solutions, the meeting ended. “It was the last time I saw him: the early morning of August 18,” says Aylwin, who was disappointed after the meeting.

Gabriel Boric and Michelle Bachelet, at the book presentation ceremony. Sofia Yanjari

Precisely, the figure of Allende was one of the central themes in the presentation of the book. Rector Peña mentioned four factors that, according to Aylwin’s book, would explain the breakdown of democracy in Chile: the utopian spirit of the time, “that kind of religion that began to enter politics”; “The eccentric role of the Christian Democracy”, of which he said that, instead of being a center party that mediated between the two extremes, it raised its own transformative project; the attitude of a “deeply oligarchic” right, which cultivated a culture of lineage and adopted a defensive posture to overthrow the government. And, as a fourth element, he added the “contradictory personality of Salvador Allende”: “He cultivated the practices of parliamentary democracy, of dialogue, but on the other hand, he had a profoundly revolutionary impulse.” “That duality repeatedly led him to inaction,” he said.

The columnist’s words did not leave former President Bachelet indifferent, who in her turn said that Allende sought an institutional solution to the end. “Over time it has been documented that there were many actors who voluntarily destabilized Chilean democracy, but Allende is not among them.” And he added: “I don’t think he was a character who didn’t make decisions, I think there was a very difficult context at the time. I say this because I was with him twice, at his house eating with my father and my mother and he came to my house once to have a private conversation about the complexity that was being experienced within the Popular Unity. There are people who have said that he did not do enough, that he was relaxed, that he did not understand the seriousness of things. I would say no, he did a lot of things, but they had the result that they had ”.

Then, the ex-president elaborated: “It is obvious that politics is more complex than personalities, that is why I would not focus on the personality of President Allende as a factor in the breakdown of democracy, because there is a temptation in recent times to say no he made decisions. But I think that, perhaps, he did not take the ones he would have wanted because in Popular Unity not everyone agreed with the Chilean path to socialism ”.