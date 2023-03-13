Ferroviária defeated Santos by 1 to 0, this Sunday (12) in Vila Belmiro, and assumed the leadership of Série A1 do Brasileiro Feminino. With the triumph, Guerreiras Grenás reached nine points after three matches. The only goal of the match was scored by Patrícia Sochor in the 34th minute of the final stage.

⏱59′ 2T – Game over, red win and 100%! The Guerreiras Grenás beat Santos 1-0, in Vila Belmiro, with a goal scored by Sochor! Ferroviária is still 100% in the Brasileirão: 3 games, 3 wins! LET’S GO LOCOMOTIVE! SFC 0-1 AFE#BrazilianFem #SFCxAFE pic.twitter.com/CFMFDbMPwF — Grenás Warriors (@guerreirasgrena) March 12, 2023

The vice-leadership of the competition is occupied by Palmeiras, which this Sunday was 2-2 with Avaí in Caçador. Lourdes González opened the scoring for the hosts. Amanda Gutierres and Poliana put Palestrinas ahead, but Joyce scored second for the team from Santa Catarina. The result left the São Paulo team with seven points.

Other results:

Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Athletico-PR

Real Ariquemes 0 x 2 Flamengo

Sao Paulo 2 x 2 Cruise