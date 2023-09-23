Patricia Portocarrero She is a well-known Peruvian actress who we were able to see in national productions on TV, theater and film because her talent is undeniable; However, she does not usually talk much about her private life, but recently she decided to share part of her happiness because she will soon join the ranks of the married along with her partner, Fabrizio Lava. She announced her engagement in 2022 and the long-awaited day is yet to come. In this note we tell you when the interpreter of ‘The Holy Convent’ will say ‘yes, I accept’ at the altar.

How old is Patricia Portocarrero?

The artist Patricia Portocarrero, whose work was appreciated in projects such as ‘Come, dance, quinceañera’, ‘Single, married, widowed, divorced’, ‘The holy convent’, ‘The great chef: famous’, among others; She was born on May 29, 1973, making her 50 years old this year. Therefore, on her special day she was accompanied by her loved ones, her friends and, of course, her son Milan, as seen on her social networks.

Patricia Portocarrero turned 50 in May. Photo: Instagram screenshot

When do Patricia Portocarrero and Fabrizio Lava get married?

The civil wedding of Patricia Portocarrero and her partner, Fabrizio Lava, already has a date. The theater and TV performer said that she and her boyfriend planned a rustic-style wedding, which will take place in Pachacámac on Saturday, September 23.

“We are both in our 50s, in the autumn of our lives we celebrate the spring of love, that’s why we chose the day of spring. We want to share a Creole buffet with friends, with a lot of joy and love. We are the closest family and friends friends who have shared a lifetime with us,” he told Trome.

Patricia Portocarrero and Fabrizio Lava get married on September 23. Photo: LR composition/Patricia Portocarrero/Instagram

First images of the wedding of Patricia Portocarrero and Fabrizio Lava

The couple got married today, Saturday, September 23, in a romantic and intimate ceremony. The bride was led to the altar on the arm of her brother and her bouquet carried photos of her parents.

