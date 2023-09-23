Long live the couples! Patricia Portocarrero walked down the aisle today and married Fabrizio Lava, with whom he had a five-year relationship. The national actress looked happy as she was carried on the arm of her brother,Olger Portocarrero. Her wedding dress was boho style with lace, and she also wore a flower headdress in her hair. However, what stole the show was the bride’s bouquet, which had photographs of her parents tied to it.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of celebrities, such as her great friends. Katia Palma and Saskia Bernaola. The actors were also there Renzo Schuller andCristian Rivero, with whom he shared the stage in ‘I am’. In fact, it was thanks to the former jury of the Latina imitation program that the public was able to enjoy the first images of Patricia’s wedding, because she uploaded a lot of this material to her official Instagram account. instagram.

How old is Patricia Portocarrero?

Patricia PortocarreroHe was born on May 29, 1973, making him currently 50 years old.

What did Patricia Portocarrero say about her wedding to Fabrizio Lava?

Patricia PortocarreroShe referred to her marriage to her partner Fabrizio Lava and how important this moment was for both of them, after all the years they have together.

“We are both in our 50s, in the autumn of our lives we celebrate the spring of love, that is why we chose the day of spring. We want to share a Creole buffet with friends, with a lot of joy and love. We are the closest family and friends friends who have shared a lifetime with us,” the actress told Trome.

Who is Fabrizio Lava, Patricia Portocarrero’s boyfriend?

Fabrizio Lava CabassaHe works as a renowned businessman, teacher and organizational consultant. Despite this, on his social networks he gained great fame as a professional coach, giving tips to his followers.

