Patricia Portocarrero has gone viral in the last few hours after what was her removal from “The Great Chef: Celebrities” and her words prior to it. The actress regretted that during several editions of the program she could not get out of the sentence, for which she considered that the jury did not value her effort and she ended up expressing a harsh sentence.

“First of all, I am going to say that I am tired, bored and upset. As a clown I’m used to working with failure, but I’m not out of sentence. They tell me all week that I cook crap. My sister comes, they humiliate her at the national level and frankly this has already reached me… ”, she expressed, leaving the rest of her colleagues surprised.

