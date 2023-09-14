‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is in its playoff stage. In that sense, Josi Martínez, Mayra Goñi, ‘Loco’ Wagner, the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’, Fátima Aguilar and Rocky Belmonte, who were eliminated at the time, returned to the reality show to convince the judges to stay in the competition. In the last episode of the program, broadcast on September 13, the participants received reinforcement and one of them, Patricia Portocarrerohad an altercation with the judge Javier Masias. In this note, we tell you how this tense situation was experienced.

How was the discussion between Patricia Portocarrero and Javier Masías?

Patricia Portocarrero came to the set of ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’ to support Mayra Goñi on the penultimate date of the playoffs. They both prepared mixed jelly as the second challenge of the night. After finishing this, the jury visited their station to taste the dish.

Giacomo Bocchio was the first to taste this dish and he was not very satisfied with the taste. At that moment, Javier Masías makes a comment that provokes the annoyance of Patricia Portocarrero. “You really believe that what you’ve put down is going to fix what’s up.” “Why are you a crybaby? You haven’t even tried it and you let yourself be influenced. I don’t respect you anymore.”answered the actress with obvious annoyance.

Nelly Rossinelli, José Peláez and Mayra Goñi were amazed after witnessing this strong discussion.

How did users react to the discussion between Patricia Portocarrero and Javier Masías?

After witnessing this strong exchange of words between Patricia Portocarrero and Javier Masías, The reactions from Internet users were immediate.

“Patricia has been waiting for this moment since the first season to be able to talk to Javier like this”, “She told him what many of us would like to say to him when he gets annoying”, “She had it well kept in mind”, “It makes me laugh when Peláez says: ‘I’m going to put the knives away'”, “Patricia without fear of success”, “Right now they’re throwing away the tomatoes and onions”, “Peláez acting like a peacemaker, but he was gentle because, if not , he liked it too”, were some comments of social media users.

Users react to the confrontation between Patricia Portocarrero and Javier Masías. Photo: TikTok

