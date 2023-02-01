A little over a month has passed since Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa made their break official. A time during which a hidden war has been developing through leaks on both sides. The latest bomb has been the explosive content of a letter that the ex-wife of the Nobel Prize winner sent to the socialite at the beginning of her romance. A letter in which Patricia Llosa asks Tamara Falcó’s mother not to reveal her courtship since it is not the first time that she has left with another woman. It has been the environment of the queen of hearts who has leaked the information to the journalist Pilar Vidal, who has made the details public.

Patricia warns her husband’s new partner that it is one more “whim” and confesses the multiple consented infidelities throughout 50 years of marriage, for which she suggests “not to take the intentions” of the writer seriously. “Although the marriage may seem broken, it has been going on for many years, because he has the habit of disappearing for a month with a woman,” the letter ends.

Apparently, the ex-wife of the author of ‘La fiesta del Chivo’ decided to write to Isabel Preysler after trying to contact her on several occasions by telephone. A fact that the socialite made known to her then partner. Given the lack of response, she sent him the epistle that also remained unanswered and has been kept until now. Patricia’s confessions seem to warn of what the writer himself would later pick up in his story ‘Los vientos’, which he wrote in December 2020: “It was a crush on the pichula, not the heart.” And in which he talks about regretting having abandoned his wife, Carmencita. A text that seems autobiographical, even more so if one takes into account that her ex-wife is called Carmen Patricia.