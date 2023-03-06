Cameras of “Love and fire” approached Patricia Llosa in the streets of Lima to ask her about the family union after seeing her with Mario Vargas Llosa.

Patricia Llosa and Mario Vargas Llosa reappeared together on the streets of Lima and were approached by different means. “Love and Fire” presented images of the writer leaving the wedding of his granddaughter Josefina, in the San Pedro church, located in the Cercado de Lima. At one point, a reporter from the program asks the woman about the family union. “We were all very close already,” she said as she walked. As is recalled, she was seen days before with the Nobel Prize at a family gathering in a restaurant in Miraflores.

The literary author came out of a relationship of more than five years with Isabel Preysler. After the breakup, it was learned that he met his ex-partner and mother of his three children again. His alleged reconciliation shook the national and international show business.

Why is it said that Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa returned?

Mario Vargas Llosa, hours after separating from Isabel Preysler, was caught with Patricia Llosa in a meeting. This fueled rumors of a reconciliation. As the days passed, both appeared publicly at social events, such as the recent ceremony of the French Academy.

Spanish media also captured her leaving the writer’s house, at the beginning of February of this 2023. Journalists captured her and she had a peculiar reaction: she used her bag to avoid the press.