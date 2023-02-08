Mario Vargas Llosa’s ex-wife was caught outside the writer’s house and was involved in an altercation when she tried to throw her bag so as not to be approached by reporters.

Mario Vargas Llosa continues in the eye of the storm, not only because of his separation with Isabella Preyslerbut because now the press in Spain speculates that he returned with his ex-wife and mother of his children, Patricia Llosa. Recently, the woman was seen outside the home of the Peruvian writer and She had a questionable reaction to the journalists who were waiting for her, as she used her bag to try to avoid the reporters. that they were looking for some statement from him in this love mess that has jumped worldwide.

” title=” Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa were captured together on Sunday, February 5. Photo: composition LR/Twitter

” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa were captured together on Sunday, February 5. Photo: composition LR/Twitter See also Senegal vs Egypt: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and lineups

What happened to Patricia Llosa and her meeting with the Spanish press?

According to the entertainment press, Patricia Llosa He was leaving Mario Vargas Llosa’s house and had a fortuitous encounter with the press, which upset the former partner of the Nobel Prize winner, who threatened a reporter by raising her bag, accompanied by a defiant look. In addition, while Patricia Llosa was walking around the place, she began to slap her hands in the air and thus try to avoid the Spanish reporters who are following this news very closely.

Patricia Llosa was accompanied by two women who acted as her security, thus forming a human cordon to prevent reporters from approaching Mario Vargas Llosa’s ex-wife. Finally, she got into a vehicle with an unknown destination.

“Patricia, it is true that he sent a letter to Mrs. Isabel Preysler”was the question of a reporter. Immediately the close environment of the woman turned to the press. “Please respect”can be heard in the clip that is already circulating on social networks.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa resumed their relationship, says the Spanish press

“They have returned because it is what they had before, a family relationship rather than a marriage”, said the journalist Nacho Gay. “Mario has always liked to eat with the family on Sundays and he is trying to recover it. They are going to have it again (a relationship) because Isabel Preysler’s impediment no longer exists,” he said.

How old is Patricia Llosa’s ex-husband and cousin, Mario Vargas Llosa?

The prominent writer is 86 years old and his date of birth is March 28, 1936 in Arequipa, Peru.