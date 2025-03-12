“I have a six -year -old girl and I have signed up for First Dates because, As I have a love disappointment, I get into a convent“Patricia admitted in his presentation in the program of Cuatro this Wednesday.

“I am a faithful person, but When I’m single, I’m a bit golfilla“He confessed with laughter. And he added:” I’m not Angelina Jolie, but I would like to find a Brad Pitt. “

His appointment was Samuel: “I’m like beer, where I’m going, triumph. I don’t know why, but some girl always comes to talk to me. I don’t know what I have … “he said.

Patricia, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

Carlos Sobera told him, as soon as he saw him, that I linked a lot: “How many are you already?”, To which the Galician replied: “I lost the account when I went from 50”.

“I’m very golfillo, if I’m single … If I have a partner, I respect her One hundred percent, “said the truck driver, who also highlighted his fondness for cars and motorcycles.





As soon as he saw himself, the presenter asked Patricia if she liked Samuel, which she could only answer: “Well …”. Then added: “I don’t attract anything about him, I don’t like his hair, I don’t like his face …”.

The Galicians went to the table for dinner and see if Patricia’s first impression continued throughout the evening or if Her partner at night managed to change her mind.

The first of what they talked about was their works and their hobbies: “The road and the sea are my life. Trucker work and I love fishing, “said the diner.

Samuel and Patricia, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

“I don’t see myself fishing, I don’t like fishingIt is not a hobby that attracts me and seems very boring, “said the operator, to disappoint her appointment.

In the end, Samuel did have a second appointment with Patricia: “It seemed cheerful, pretty and lives nearby.” But she, on the other hand, preferred not to stay again: “Physically, it is not my prototype.”