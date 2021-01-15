On the hundredth anniversary of her birth, the work of the American writer Patricia Highsmith — Fort Worth, USA, January 19, 1921 – Locarno, Switzerland, February 4, 1995 — takes on a new relevance. If there is one theme that ties his best books together – the Tom Ripley series, The shaking of counterfeiting, some of his stories now collected by Anagrama in a single volume – is the idea of ​​lies as a way of life. In the era of Donald Trump’s fake news and alternative facts, the possibility that a lifetime can be built on a lie, and lived in peace, is especially powerful. In that sense, Highsmith advanced the central theme of novels that have had a huge impact in recent years, such as The adversary, by Emmanuel Carrère, or The impostorby Javier Cercas.

The other argument on which the literature of Highsmith, a Texan living in Switzerland, who preferred cats (and the snails she kept as pets) pivots over people, is that crime is hidden in the heart of everyday life. Anyone can be a murderer or a victim. Their stories do not speak of policemen and thieves, nor do their characters belong to the world of the usual suspects: their protagonists are almost always normal beings involved in a criminal whirlwind. Or, as in Ripley’s case, it’s about criminals who manage to build a nondescript facade of respectability. Strangers on a train, which Alfred Hitchcock took to the cinema in 1951, brings together these two themes: two apparently normal people (one of them is a psychopath, but he hides it very well) cross paths on a nondescript journey and what begins almost like a game ends in a tragedy.

‘What the cat brought’, one of his great stories, which is part of the book Black house, begins with a family that is quietly having fun with a board game when the feline of the family appears with two human fingers in its mouth. This story, now republished, can also serve to summarize his work: death, crime, they are always out there. Rescue by a dog, about a couple facing the kidnapping of their pet; The game of hide and seek, set in Venice, about a father obsessed by the death of his daughter, for whom he blames his son-in-law; or Elsie’s spell, about a model in New York’s Greenwich Village with an unsuspected murder, are books that reflect that somewhat psychopathic and always disturbing world that Highsmith knew how to build.

In the prologue to the new edition of his stories, Anagrama has rescued a text by the great English novelist Graham Greene that summarizes that unpredictable literary universe, in which the characters always end up in sinister trouble: “Nothing is safe on the other side of the border. We are no longer in the world we thought we knew, but in another that, in a terrifying way, seems more real than the house next door. The acts are sudden and spontaneous and the reasons are sometimes so inexplicable that we can only take them for valid ”. Greene and Highsmith shared a huge fondness for setting their novels in settings around the world, with characters visiting the American Express branch in search of messages or money, involved in shady matters and meeting other characters like them in this strange no man’s land in which he spends his life.

The shaking of counterfeiting it subjects the reader to constant restlessness without, at least in the first pages, nothing special happening. The lives of three expats intersect in the Tunisian city of Hammamet, described with obsessive precision, until as always things start to get complicated. Its protagonists are dragged by seemingly insignificant problems that end up being lethal. Greene called it his “most accomplished novel.” “And if they asked me what it is about, I would answer: ‘From apprehension,” he wrote.

No character identifies as deeply with Highsmith’s literature as Tom Ripley, that liar, murderer, con man, who lives peacefully in a bourgeois town around Paris sitting on a mountain of lies and crime. From the first novel, published in 1955, The talent of mister Ripley (taken twice to the movies) until the fifth and last, Ripley in danger, from 1991, Highstmith builds a character who should be obnoxious, but who is impossible not to find attractive. “There are many kinds of suspense books that don’t depend on psychopathic heroes like mine,” he wrote in his book. Suspense, a compendium of literary advice. “Narrators who want to write books similar to mine run into an extra problem: how to make the hero likeable, or at least reasonably likeable.” In Ripley’s case we are talking about a murderer as relentless as he is irresistible.

The person behind this fascinating literature of evil was, to put it roughly, quite complex. Maruja Torres interviewed her for this newspaper in 1995 and relates that the conversation began as follows at 10:00 a.m. “He asked, ‘Do you drink in the morning?’ I glanced at the watch and then looked at her. ‘Of course’. And it worked”. Her biographer Joan Schenkar thus begins her detailed review of her life (almost 800 pages): “She was not nice. She was not polite. And no one who knew her well would have said that she was a generous woman ”.

‘The Crime Scene’, by Patricia Highsmith

His complete diaries, of which some advance was known in 2019 and which will be published this year in English (in Spanish they will arrive from Anagrama in 2022), are devastating: in them he appears as anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic, despite the fact that She was a lesbian and, in addition, she broke a very important taboo with the novel The price of salt, from 1952, on which the film was based Carol: relate a homosexual relationship between two women that does not end in tragedy. “He hated Jews and blacks; She was also a lesbian who hated women ”, she said about her diaries to The New York Times his biographer Andrew Wilson.

However, in his centenary, his books are still there, edited, read, adapted to the cinema. His work maintains intact the powerful attraction that it exerts, the feeling that, through it, we look into the abyss from which we all try to escape. Schenkar recalls at the end of her biography a phrase that Patricia Highsmith wrote down on January 1, 1947 as ‘New Year’s toast’: “I toast to all demons, to lusts, passions, greed, envy, loves, hates, strange desires, real and unreal enemies, because of the army of memories I fight against: don’t give me rest ”. And he adds: “They never gave it to him.” And thanks to this we have one of the most brutal, resounding and disturbing works of 20th century literature.