Patricia Guerrero (Granada, 1990) The flamenco festival of 2020 had to have opened; He was scheduled to dance on March 13 of that year, but the pandemic prevented him. The dancer and director of the flamenco ballet of Andalusia has been able to get the … Escinita five years later; has opened in the New York City Center The contest directed by Miguel Marín with the ‘Alter Ego’ show, created with Alfonso Lasa. Flamenco Festival recalls this year the stay of Federico García Lorca In New York and focuses on Granada artists, most of the contest.

“Granada is full of Lorca and the Granada we recognize ourselves in their art and in its expression,” says the dancer, who recognizes that the New York was a very special night. «This square means a lot. We are in Times Squarein the capital of the world culturally, and for an artist this means a lot. ‘Alter ego’ It is a proposal that touches Alfonso’s a lot, and we left with the assurance that we were going to enjoy « – the dancer recognizes that this New York tour has come very well to clear and feel only dancer and not director of company.

Patricia Guerrero is admired of the New York public, standing at the end of the show. «It is crazy; The public here is filled with our energy, and is not so common to see. And Matinée …! – For the morning of their performance they offered a reduced function for several hundred children between 8 and 12 years old, from public schools, and those who previously explained in class what they were going to see. It was spectacular, so respectful, shrieking when you had to scream. I was excited, and I thought: what a pity that we do not have something similar in Spain, matinées for schools in the Real Theaterin The zarzuela… It’s such an important thing. And Miguel Marín says that they are the functions that are filled before, because families and educators know how important art for children is.

There is a complainant accent in his words. And when asked if flamenco is sufficiently valued in Spain says not. «The attention and support of culture in Spain leaves much to be desired, and people do not consume it because they do not know it; It does not come as you have to get. AND Flamenco is one of the great harmed. There is a very worrying ignorance on the part of Spanish against their culture, because flamenco is part of our culture, of our identity, but people do not know it, they still think it is something for Guiris. I always ask, when I give talks in some university, how many people have gone to a tablao, and raise one or two people. In tablaos there are real jewels; Going to a tablao is a planbut we don’t go because we don’t know it «.

Patricia Guerrero recognizes that not everyone has shows with the same quality – “not all theaters have the same quality in their programming” – but the tablaos have always been high level: the sand, the roosters; The best artists have gone, since MORENTE to Carmen Linares. And the flamenco ate, and we eat, of the tablaos … I do not know, I am concerned about the ignorance that is, especially by the young people; From the flamenco ballet of Andalusia we work to take flamenco to the university, to the conservatories … Even among the young people of the ballet we do that work of pedagogy, so that they know where they come from. There are among young people a lack of hobby, but that has always happened. In the ballet there are very fond of people and others who listen to perhaps too reggaeton, but my work is to instill the work and fans, and from there each one has to decide «.

The dancer already knows great theaters worldwide, but always returns to tablao. «There is in the world of dance the speech that if we are in the theaters we can no longer be in tablaos. I reflected a lot about it and I do not agree with that statement. For me the tablao is another part of my career; Obviously, I am not going regularly as when I did not have so much work and dedicated the one hundred percent of my effort to the tablao. But it is a place where the artist develops and expresses himself in another way. And for me it is necessary; It is a relief in all the senses, mental, physical, artistic … It is another part of my career. And if I abandon it, it is as if I abandoned me to a part of me.