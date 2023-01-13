Until now, she was unknown outside the Balearic Islands, where she is the spokesperson for Cs in the regional Parliament. But, since this Friday, Patricia Guasp (Palma, 45 years old) presents herself as the leader of a party at risk of disappearing. She puts herself in charge of Ciudadanos, she affirms, so that her two children “have a party to vote for in the future.” A future in which Guasp —a Law graduate and on leave of absence from her position as a legal adviser at the multinational PwC— is facing a crucial year, with the uncertainty of whether the refoundation process in which she has worked since July will succeed in the new Ciudadanos end the year alive. She takes on the challenge together with Adrián Vázquez, head of the parliamentary group in Brussels and the new secretary general. Both prevailed this Thursday in primaries against Edmundo Bal with a “final” 53.25% of the votes, 14% more than his opponent.

Question. Their candidacy has been qualified as the list of Inés Arrimadas, since the outgoing president supports them and occupies the last position. What plan does she have to become popular with the voters?

Reply. Right now what we are really concerned about is reconnecting with the Spanish. Arrimadas will be the voice and the leader of the Congress and the parliamentary group. She is the ideal person to continue defending our values ​​in Congress. We are not just new faces, but talent and more renewed ideas.

Q. Does your executive guarantee that Inés Arrimadas will end this legislature as spokesperson for Ciudadanos in Congress?

R. No one has questioned Inés’ leadership and our commitment is to maintain her spokesperson.

Q. What other role will Arrimadas play in the organization? Are you going to set guidelines outside of your spokesperson in Congress?

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. See also In Perm, a car service building on an area of ​​​​800 square meters caught fire. m subscribe

R. She will not be at the core of decision-making, the permanent executive, in which 15 people will be, according to the new statutes, which are approved tomorrow in the general assembly. And there will also be an enlarged national committee of 30 people to which the regional coordinators will join. She will be one more vocal among 50 other people. She will be able to comment and we can debate, but she is very aware of the step to the side that she has taken.

Q. But, how are you going to do, who will continue in Palma, to convey a renewed message when Arrimadas sends his slogans from Congress?

R. We are going to be fully coordinated with the parliamentary group. On Mondays, after the permanent executive, I will be the person who sends the party message and, therefore, I think it will be very clear when the party message is for the deputies.

Q. Are you afraid that Edmundo Bal, who has the support of the majority of deputies, will rebel and force the dismissal of Arrimadas as spokesman?

R. I hope it is not so. Edmundo knows well what our party needs right now, which is unity, because we risked everything in May. It is true that he thinks more in terms of national politics. But I make that appeal to him and I am sure that he will think first of those councilors, of his affiliates, and he will not start a personal adventure. I imagine that he is willing to keep his word, which is to keep Inés as spokesperson in Congress. It is true that every day he has been giving different information and messages.

Patricia Guasp poses at the party headquarters this Friday. Luis Sevillano

Q. Does Bal have a guarantee that he will continue as a spokesman in Congress?

R. That decision will come. On Monday we have an executive to meet and this will be one of the decisions we must make. But I already tell you that it will be for the entire permanent, that all I ask is to add and row all together.

Q. Is she going to present herself as a candidate for the primaries to be the Ciudadanos candidate for the generals?

R. I am perfectly familiar with the statutes and being a political spokesperson entails running for general elections. It is true that, in politics, these months are a world and many things can happen, but at no time have I said that I was not going to present myself. The only one who said that he was going to be a transition leader was Edmundo, but later he says that he is going to run in the general elections.

Q. And do you think that Arrimadas will run for those primaries in July?

R. I don’t have that information, we’ll wait. It is a personal decision.

Q. Do you think they will have representation in Congress?

R. Yes, of course, I am convinced. We are going to implement a reformist agenda to restore hope and for citizens to trust Ciudadanos again, as a party that solves the problems of the great challenges we face. But we have to work hard and with a lot of humility.

Q. What is new about Ciudadanos that is starting now?

R.. We must change the party from the bottom up and above all give more autonomy to the territories. They will be free to make post-electoral pacts. And at the same time we have to work on that reconnection with the Spanish.

Patricia Guasp, during the interview. Luis Sevillano