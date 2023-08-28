Samantha Jones is back. Of course, we had to wait for the last episode of the second season of And Just Like That…, he spin-off of sex in new york to be able to see again the actress Kim Cattrall in the role of the unforgettable public relations. After years of controversy and darts on social networks, her return consisted only of a scene of a few seconds in which she did not coincide in the plane (or the set) with her companions, but that she satisfied the fans. “71 seconds of majestic poise”, defined The Guardian. A brief concession in which the interpreter got back into character, sitting in the back of the car and dressed once again by Patricia Field, who had not wanted to be in this series until now.

Wearing a metallic trench coat over a red dress and large silver rings and bracelets, Jones regains her full power. In his hand he carries a lime-colored nappa bag by Fendi, specifically the Fendi First model in size midis which appeared for the first time in the autumn-winter 2021/22 collection of the Italian firm. An image with which Field condenses the spirit of the character: “He wanted to bring Samantha Jones back because the fans were crying out for it,” he declared in the American version of Elle.

Samantha Jones knew what she wanted in every aspect of her life, so her wardrobe always reflected that confidence with clothes as strong as her personality. Immense coats, tailored suits, structured dresses, expensive bags and striking jewelry were never lacking in her appearances. Her color was key, intense shades like red or purple, as well as daring animal prints. Although if there was a characteristic that marked her style, it was her carefree appearance. Compared to the time that she was supposed to Carrie Bradshaw preparing each of her looks, the feeling that came from seeing Samantha was a much more relaxed one.

It was not easy to establish this particular style. counted Field who at first had to fight it: the executives and producers of the series wanted her to wear miniskirts and low necklines at all times, garments in which sexy was totally evident, but the person in charge of the wardrobe knew how to define a more evolved and sophisticated sensuality without necessarily resort to clichés.

Field, stylist for all seasons of sex in new york As well as the two subsequent films, she was responsible for turning the wardrobe of the protagonists into another character in the series. In fact, it could be said that she inaugurated the prolific communion between series and fashion that today feeds the income statements of the large luxury groups. From the Fendi Baguette, the bag that gained cult status after hanging on Carrie Bradshaw’s arm (it’s no coincidence that Jones wore Fendi in his return), to Manolo Blahnik’s shoes that appear from the first episode of 1998.

That is why it was surprising that when the return of Carrie and her friends was announced, Field was not there either. Then he claimed the joker of scheduling problems (he worked in Emily in Paris), but his appearance just to dress Cattrall speaks for itself. If more clarifications are needed, she has also given them: in recent months she has taken it upon herself to point out whenever she could that without Jones there is a void in And Just Like That…, “everyone is angry,” he said, for example, in The Sunday Times.

Cattrall and Field are great friends and this has been demonstrated in recent decades in all kinds of public and private events broadcast on their social networks: “Me with Patricia Field. A dear friend and confidant,” she wrote. on his Instagram in 2021 the actress. That is why Field did not want to miss her brief cameo, because Samantha Jones deserved to capture her powerful image again in a few seconds and no one like the stylist to achieve it.