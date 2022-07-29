Patricia Fernández breaks her silence. After weeks without making statements about what happened at the Congress of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, which he did not attend, and the accusations against the Executive of not integrating the mayor of Archena or people from her environment in the organizational chart of the party, Fernández sent a statement this Friday in which he categorically affirms that the agreement “obviously exists” and “is still fully valid for me”, for which he reiterates having his “hand outstretched” to López Miras to “comply with our reciprocal word and commitment».

The mayor of Archena thus appeals to the president of the Region of Murcia to comply with the agreement reached and criticizes the statements of José Miguel Luengo, general secretary of the PP, in which he stated that there was no such agreement, manifestations that according to Fernández “attempt against my dignity.” “People from my team and my environment have reported the truth of the events that occurred and in recent days trying to protect me from the false accusations made about me,” says the councilor.

As Fernández points out, it is not about a “fixed” position or an “imposition”, but about achieving a “stronger, honest, renewed party, open to society and capable of gaining the trust of Murcia.”

On the other hand, he also “categorically” denies that not having obtained the position of secretary general of the PP in the Region is “an impediment” to renewal, while ensuring that he is not in politics “for a position.”

But in addition, the mayor of Archena stresses that she never publicly announced her intention to stand as a candidate for the presidency of the PP in the Region of Murcia. Although her participation in that congress was taken for granted inside and outside the party, Patricia Fernández considers that it is not “pertinent to announce the will to preside over a candidacy for a Congress while it was not formally convened.”

Despite this affirmation, in the same letter he also emphasizes that his project “is not only mine”, but of “people from the field of politics who have represented and represent the Popular Party” and who have transmitted “the need to transfer the model of the PP from Archena to the Region of Murcia».