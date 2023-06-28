The mayoress of Archena, Patricia Fernández, announced the different powers that her councilors will hold for the next four years, where she will govern again with a comfortable majority of 11 councilors compared to the 6 who will sit on the opposition bench. The councilor has distributed the most important departments between Antonio José Palazón, who will lead the Treasury and Administration; Fulgencio García, who has taken over Urbanismo, Atención al Ciudadanos and Archena among all; and Mario Alcaraz, who will continue to be the spokesman and councilor for the Presidency, European Projects and Tourism.

One of the novelties is the creation of the Department of Diversity and Social Inclusion, Equal Opportunities and Family, headed by María del Carmen Alcolea, who will also act as deputy spokesperson for the municipal group. In Social Services, the Elderly and Health there will be the village of La Algaida, María José Guillén; Agriculture, Water, Environment, Industry and Business falls to Ramón Guillén; Education, Culture, Traditions and Artistic Heritage in Isabel Martínez; Sports, Human Resources and Security at Anselmo Campuzano; Celebrations, Commerce and Hospitality in Damián Pagán; and Youth and Well-being in Adrián Martínez.

Fernández highlighted the creation of Diversity and Social Inclusion “in a clear commitment to improve the lives of this group.” In addition, he stressed that Archena “must continue to make progress in guaranteeing compliance with the rights of people with different abilities and in improving their quality of life,” he defends.

Regarding his new government, he indicated that most of us “have great experience and knowledge of how this City Council works since we have been governing for 12 years, and to this we add the renewed enthusiasm of all, the new ideas and the enormous desire to work of the people who accompany me, and especially those who come to political life for the first time; welcome and thank you for your dedication to public service”. “We are united by our passion for Archena and our interest in improving the lives of our neighbors,” he concluded.