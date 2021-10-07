While President López Miras carefully toured the exhibitors of the Region of Murcia leading the official delegation, the mayor of Archena, Patricia Fernández, did the same but in a totally discreet way. Apart from the Community delegation, the first popular councilor visited the Ifema pavilions where Murcian firms are distributed to express their support for the fruit and vegetable sector, she told LA VERDAD, mainly the companies of the Vega Media del Segura.

At least in the morning, the paths of Miras and Fernández did not cross. As is known, there is an internal movement of the PP around the mayor of Archena for her to present herself as an alternative to Miras.

Those who did accompany the president on his tour were the councilor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, and the vice mayor Ana Belén Castejón, as well as the first mayor of San Javier and general secretary of the PP, José Miguel Luengo, who came to support the companies and cooperatives of Campo de Cartagena. These have a prominent presence at Fruit Attraction, many linked to Proexport and Fecoam.

The president of the Community of Irrigators of Campo de Cartagena, Manuel Martínez, highlighted the participation of producers and exporters in one of the most important fairs in the sector. Likewise, the president of the Port of Cartagena, Yolanda Muñoz, presented the project she is developing with exporters to transport fresh products to the United Kingdom, and hopes to open another line to the Middle East. The deputy of Vox Pascual Salvador and the councilor of the same party José Ángel Antelo also visited the fair and the pavilion.