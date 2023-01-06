The separation of Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler became world news. Although they were not a media couple, both have a long history in art and entertainment. For this reason, various media are giving theories about the possible reasons for the end of this romance, but that is not all. There is also talk of Patricia Llosa, the ex-wife of the brand new writer, who has a version of the events that changes the course of history.

How does Patricia Llosa feel about the breakup between Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler?

According to Informalia, Patricia Llosa already knew about the separation. A source close to her indicated that she even felt “satisfied with the distance between Mario and Isabel.” In addition, the aforementioned portal adds that “she was convinced that this relationship was not for life and time has proved her right.”

Finally, the same person indicated for said medium that Patricia “is savoring what she considers revenge after being abandoned by Mario to go with Preysler. She had a very bad time, for what she considered a betrayal. She is one of those who think that where they are given, they are taken. Even so, she feels sorry for the situation of the one who has been the man in her life.

How has Patricia Llosa, Mario Vargas Llosa’s ex-wife, reacted? Photo: Composition of La República/Uly Martín/Ediciones El País/Europa Press

Isabel Preysler’s letter to Mario Vargas Llosa

Beatriz Cortazar, a well-known journalist, reported that Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler had an unexpected argument at dawn on November 30. According to her, the writer staged a scene of jealousy for her partner while she was talking with Cortázar on the phone.

Days later, the socialite sent him a handwritten letter and asked him to leave the house with all his things because he no longer saw a future in his romance.

Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa had a relationship for almost 8 years. Photo: archive La República/Composition LR

Mario Vargas Llosa speaks after break with Isabel Preysler

During an interview with a Spanish media, Mario Vargas Llosa was indifferent to the separation with Isabel Preysler and denied the speculation about this ending. “Is not true. They are not true. The reasons for the breakup do not exist. I feel very well,” he said.

He also indicated that he was looking to confirm if the interview with ¡Hola! of Isabel Presylera was true. “All I want is to confirm the interview that Isabel has given,” she said.

Patricia Llosa reveals the reason for the breakup between Vargas Llosa and Isabel Presyler

Mario Vargas Llosa’s ex-wife, Patricia Llosa, referred to the sudden separation between the Peruvian writer and Isabel Preysler. As indicated to the journalist María Patiño, the duo would have decided to end their romance due to the constant refusals by the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Patiño commented that this was due to the fact that “she (Isabel Presyler) demanded something fundamental for her from (Mario), and he denied it over and over again.”