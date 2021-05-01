The president of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, slipped some differences with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, after the Buenos Aires head of government announced this Friday that he will maintain face-to-face classes in primary and kindergartens, and that he will implement a scheme “Bimodal” for the secondary.

“All educational levels are important. Let’s not take away to our boys the right to study and have a decent future, “the former Minister of Security transmitted in a message sent to the mayor through his Twitter account.

According to what was interpreted by the former Macrista official, the decision not only affects the boys who lack connection but “also harms the Family nucleus“.” Mothers should put aside their work and take care of young people who do not have the educational institution as a space for containment, “he added.

In this context, Bullrich suggested that the message was representative of all space. “Who are part ofs Together for Change we agree that education is essential and must be our priority because it equalizes opportunities and generates future development. Now: who is harmed by the closure of the secondary level? “He asked through the social network.

The president of the PRO pointed out that in Argentina, four out of every 10 young people “finish high school in a normal context.” And he warned that “virtual classes expelled from the system to thousands of students who do not have the resources to connect. “

“Thus, education by zoom deepens the rift of opportunities, “he added in this round trip that the former minister has with Rodríguez Larreta.

The head of Government gave a press conference this Friday to announce that he will adopt the restrictions established by the national government against the second wave of the coronavirus but will keep schools open.

“All the decisions we make in the City are made based on data and evidence,” Rodríguez Larreta repeated almost like a prayer.

In this context, he clarified that high school will have a bimodal presence, “alternating virtual and face-to-face classes.”

While adult education goes to a virtual format, like tertiary schools and Vocational Training Centers.

