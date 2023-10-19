After 50 years in politics and having gone through almost all ideologies on the spectrum, Patricia Bullrich has the possibility of becoming president of Argentina in the next general elections on October 22. The candidate of Together for Change had to go into exile during the last dictatorship and she is now accused of denying the crimes committed during that regime. Although she was a member of Peronism for decades, she has focused her campaign on criticizing Kirchnerism and today she presents herself as the option to “put the country in order.”

In politics, people often change their ideas and parties. The right-wing Patricia Bullrich is an example taken to the extreme.

The Argentine candidate was active in Peronism for many years before becoming the opposition’s presidential candidate, representing the Together for Change coalition, composed, among others, of the party of former president Mauricio Macri.

Bulrrich has known how to reinvent herself and resist the numerous criticisms against her, such as the videos where she appears supposedly drunk in her public speeches. And, finally, the doctor in Political Science is among the three main candidates in the elections on October 22. This, after her political force was the second most voted in the August primaries and that she will win the internal elections of her coalition against Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

She has been questioned both for her past as an alleged member of Montoneros (extinct Peronist guerrilla organization) and for her strong-arm proposal. The one who was Minister of Security during Macri’s mandate (2015-2019) has put the issue of the fight against crime and insecurity and the hardening of the stance against social movements at the center of her campaign. Her motto is “an orderly country.”

The Peronist Youth

Coming into politics was not a coincidence for Patricia Bullrich. She comes from a family with a great tradition in that field. Her ancestor Adolfo Bullrich was mayor of Buenos Aires (1898-1902) and her great-grandfather Honorio Pueyrredón was Minister of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture during the first government of Hipólito Yrigoyen (1916-1922).

Patricia Bullrich was born in Buenos Aires in 1956. She says that, as a child, her grandmother made her meet the radical leader Ricardo Balbín, but that meeting only led her to want to get closer to Peronism.

At the age of 17, Bullrich began to serve in the Peronist Youth. In fact, in June 1973, he participated in a massive meeting near the Ezeiza airport (Buenos Aires) to receive Juan Domingo Perón on his return from exile. The meeting, known as the Ezeiza massacre, led to the death of 13 people and left hundreds injured.

Argentine presidential candidate for the Together for Change party, Patricia Bullrich, speaks during the “Latin American Cities 2023: Buenos Aires Conferences” event in Buenos Aires on August 24, 2023. AFP – LUIS ROBAYO

From different sectors they have pointed out that Bullrich was part of Montoneros, a Peronist guerrilla organization especially active between the 60s and 70s. However, although she admits to having been very close to several members of Montoneros, such as Rodolfo Galimberti, commander of the Northern Column of the guerrilla group and husband of her sister Julieta, she denies having been part of the group as such.

In 1976, a new military coup took place in Argentina, leading to the last dictatorship that would last until 1983. Her first two boyfriends, Juan Manuel Puebla and Ernesto Fernández Vidal, both Montoneros militants, ended up kidnapped and disappeared by the dictatorship between 1976 and 1977.

At the age of 21, Bullrich decided to go into exile in Brazil, and went with her first husband, Marcelo “Pancho” Langieri, with whom she had her son Francisco. Bullrich was also in Mexico, Spain and France. Her sister and Galimberti accompanied her in her exile.

In 1982, Bullrich returned permanently to Argentina where he continued to advocate for Peronism. He lost her sister Juliet in 1983 in a car accident in Paris, an event that marked her deeply.

From radicalism to macrism

In 1993, she was elected deputy for Buenos Aires, being part of a list of the Justicialista party (Peronism), but during her time as a deputy she definitively distanced herself from Peronism.

In an interview in the newspaper El Clarín, in 2017, the politician maintained that she made a critical reflection and that led her “to the immediate abandonment of Peronism”, pointing out that “it was a movement whose objective was power, no matter what.” .

The Argentine presidential candidate for the Together for Change party, Patricia Bullrich (d) sits next to the former Argentine president (2015-2019) Mauricio Macri (i) during the presentation of her book “From one day to another” on December 14 September 2023 in Buenos Aires. Argentina celebrates the first round of the presidential elections on October 22. AFP – LUIS ROBAYO

In 1999, she was Secretary of Criminal Policy and Penitentiary Affairs of the Ministry of Justice of the Government of the radical Fernando de la Rúa. In 2001, she became Minister of Labor and Minister of Social Security until the crisis that brought forward the end of the then president’s term to the end of 2001.

Bullrich created his own party in 2003, initially called Unión por Todos, a right-wing party that defends liberalism. In 2007, she again became a national representative of Buenos Aires.

The then president Mauricio Macri appointed her Minister of Security in 2015 and Bullrich was even elected president of the Republican Proposal (PRO) in 2020, the former president’s party.

Controversial mandate as Minister of Security

While some Argentines hailed Bullrich’s work during her tenure as Minister of Security, many criticized her heavy-handed policy.

In 2018, the then minister supported a new protocol for the use of firearms, allowing police officers to shoot when other non-violent means were “ineffective” in various situations that represent imminent danger. This protocol was revoked in 2019.

The Coordinator against Police and Institutional Repression (Correpi) presented a report in 2019 in which it described Macri’s Government as the most repressive since 1983, with more than a thousand unarmed people killed by the state repressive apparatus between the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2019.

Argentine presidential candidate for the Together for Change party, Patricia Bullrich speaks during the presentation of her book “From one day to another” on September 14, 2023 in Buenos Aires. Argentina celebrates the first round of the presidential elections on October 22. AFP – LUIS ROBAYO

“The government that ends has been, without a doubt, the most repressive in the last 36 years. Day after day we have found ourselves in the streets, against exploitation, oppression and repression, and we experience, firsthand, the entire advance against our rights, in a true state of exception,” Correpi wrote.

In addition, Bullrich was named in several controversial cases registered when she was Minister of Security. Among them, the case of Santiago Maldonado, a young man who disappeared in 2017 in the province of Chubut after having participated in the blockade of a route that the police dissolved. His body was found in a river 77 days after he disappeared.

The young man’s family accused the gendarmerie of possible responsibility in Maldonado’s death, something that Bullrich rejected. The case that was opened regarding the case was closed in 2018 and was reopened in 2019.

A campaign against Kirchnerism

Patricia Bullrich landed in this presidential campaign representing the strong hand of her coalition and with the fight against crime and corruption at the center of her speech.

Right-wing politics completely rejects Peronism and advocates economic liberalism, proposing, among other things, the end of restrictions on the sale and purchase of dollars. He also wants to reduce the power of social movements and unions.

In terms of security, it prioritizes the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime. It promises the creation of new high-security prisons and lowering the legal age of imputability to respond to the problem of juvenile delinquency.

Bullrich, who was supposedly part of Montoneros and went into exile during the dictatorship, has been accused of denialism regarding the number of deaths during the dictatorial regime.

“Regardless of whether there were 30,000, 8,000 or whatever there were, the bottom line is that Argentina will never again can have those fratricidal confrontations”, he said in an interview in El Debate.

The Argentine presidential candidate of the Together for Change party Patricia Bullrich (I) and her running mate Luis Petri (C) greet supporters after giving a speech during a closing rally of their campaign for the primary elections on August 13, in Buenos Aires on August 7, 2023. AFP – JUAN MABROMATA

Fifty years after having joined Peronism, Bullrich focuses his campaign against that political movement and, especially, against Kirchnerism. He accuses the current vice president, Cristina Fernández, and her late husband, Nèstor Kirchner, of being the origin of the country’s current problems.

“We have the intention of ending Kirchnerism once and for all,” said the candidate. in an interview with CNN in Spanish– “It is an ideology that has destroyed Argentina,” he stressed.

In fact, in one of his campaign spotsshows the model of a megaprison that he plans to build, where the name “Dr. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner” appears, who was sentenced to six years in prison in December 2022 for corruption.

After a political path full of pitfalls and a 180-degree ideological turn, Bullrich has never been so close to the Presidency of Argentina. In a context of inflation and increasing poverty and insecurity in the country, the controversial candidate promises a drastic change to return “order” to Argentina.

With local media