Former Security Minister of Argentina Patricia Bullrich will be a candidate that will run for president of the country by the coalition Juntos por el Câmbio (in free translation, Together for Change), on October 22.

The center-right representative, member of the PRO (Republican Proposal) party, linked to former president Mauricio Macri, is 67 years old, is a journalist and has a remarkable curriculum in Argentine politics.

She served in the Chamber of Deputies, was Minister of Labor in the government of Fernando de La Rúa (1999-2001) and also headed the Ministry of Security in the Macri government (2015-2019).

Born in Buenos Aires, Bullrich comes from a traditional aristocratic family involved in politics: her great-grandfather Honorio Pueyrredón was a radical leader and foreign minister.

As a teenager, she showed an interest in Peronism, joining the Peronist Youth (JP), influenced by her grandmother, as she told the newspaper FiloNews.

During this period, he became close to the left-wing Montoneros guerrilla, whose leader was his brother-in-law, Rodolfo Galimberti.

to the newspaper Clarinshe explained that she claimed membership in the group until the 1970s, when a ‘self-criticism’ led her to realize the harm that violence does to politics.

The organization, linked to Juan Domingo Perón (1973-1974), advocated a more social bias for the South American country and acted in the fight against the violent Argentine dictatorship, which killed more than 30,000 people.

government proposals

With the slogan “if it’s not everything, it’s nothing”, the opposition candidate has not yet formalized her political proposals for a possible victory in the October presidential elections.

However, he has already shown himself to be “hard-line” with some statements in interviews with Argentine newspapers, which gave “clues” of how his position as head of state will be.

Questioned by the newspaper’s TV channel La Nacional on economic issues, Bullrich stated that he defends the bi-monetarism, a system that uses two currencies within the country, one for transactions and one for investments. She considers the creation of a law that grants autonomy to the Central Bank to make decisions.

Still, the candidate said that she supports the free circulation of the dollar and will look for ways to end exchange restrictions in the country, with the aim of stimulating internal and external investment. She is also in favor of lowering taxes.

It has already expressed its interest in implementing labor and fiscal reforms in Argentina, which is suffering from a serious economic crisis.

In legal matters, Bullrich defends the lowering the age of criminal responsibility, since minors under 16 cannot be arrested today in the country. In an interview with CNN, she also spoke out against the decriminalization of drugs.

The center-right opposition coalition “Together for Change” occupied second place with 28.2% of the primary vote intention, whose candidate is the former Minister of Security. In third place, with 27% of the votes, was the Peronist coalition União pela Pátria, of the current Minister of Economy Sergio Massa, and the winner with more than 30% of votes, the libertarian economist Javier Milei.